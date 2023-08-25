Austin Hill Fastest in Xfinity Qualifying at Daytona

Austin Hill dominated the field in Friday’s (Aug. 25) qualifying session at Daytona International Speedway, laying down the fastest lap of 182.719 mph, which was more than one mph faster than second place. It’s the fourth pole of Hill’s NASCAR Xfinity Series career, all of which have come on superspeedways.

Hill’s Richard Childress Racing teammate Sheldon Creed will join him on the front row after posting a lap of 181.620 mph.

Sammy Smith qualified as the fastest of the Toyota entries while Chandler Smith and Parker Kligerman, the latter of which just signed a new 2024 deal with Big Machine Racing, completed the top five.

Daniel Hemric and John Hunter Nemechek placed sixth and seventh, while Trevor Bayne qualified eighth in his first start of the season. Justin Haley and Jeb Burton rounded out the top ten.

Cole Custer was the fastest Ford in the field of 38 cars. He qualified 11th.

Several drivers will start at the rear of the field in tonight’s (Aug. 25) race for inspection infractions. Justin Allgaier, Burton and Parker Retzlaff were among those that put down a qualifying lap despite the penalty, while Jordan Anderson and Ryan Sieg were the two that did not post a lap.

The Xfinity field will take the green flag for the Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by USA Network.

