Tyler Reif on Pole for ARCA West at Evergreen Speedway

For the first time in his career, Tyler Reif will lead the ARCA Menards Series West field to the green flag this evening at Evergreen Speedway.

The 16-year-old, who won the season-opening race at Phoenix Raceway, tops his previous best starting position of fourth, which he’s previously done twice this season. His pole-setting lap was clocked in at 23.061 seconds.

Starting beside Reif on the front row will be Sean Hingorani, who enters the event at Evergreen a mere seven points behind Landen Lewis for the West Series points.

Row two sees Irwindale Speedway winner Trevor Huddleston roll off the grid next to Kole Raz, who is making his second career series start.

Bradley Erickson will start on the third row to round out the top five and will have championship points leader Lewis next to him, starting in sixth.

Rounding out the top 10, Tanner Reif starts seventh, Kyle Keller in eighth, Eric Nascimento Jr ninth, and Jacob Smith in 10th.

The start of tonight’s NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Evergreen Speedway is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. ET, with television coverage coming on FloRacing, and a subscription is needed to watch.

