Corey LaJoie Wins Pole for ARCA at Watkins Glen

In his first ARCA Menards Series start since 2013, NASCAR Cup Series regular Corey LaJoie will start tonight’s General Tire 100 at the Glen at Watkins Glen International from the pole position.

LaJoie’s lap was one of three that dipped down into the 73-second bracket, with his pole time coming in at 73.280 seconds.

Starting beside LaJoie on the front row will be Connor Zilisch, who is making his first career ARCA start this evening. Zillisch posted the fastest time in the practice session. He continues an impressive run for Pinnacle Racing Group, the team that narrowly missed winning the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park race last week with Luke Fenhaus.

Brent Crews, who is also making his first career ARCA start, will start tonight’s race in third. His Venturini Motorsports teammate, and current championship leader, Jesse Love shares row two with him, starting fourth.

To complete the top five, William Sawalich will roll off the grid fifth in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18. He’ll share the third row with Kris Wright, starting sixth.

The remainder of the top 10 sees Andres Perez de Lara starting seventh, Jack Wood in eighth, Dale Quarterley in ninth and Frankie Muniz in 10th.

Notably absent from the top 10 is NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Parker Retzlaff, who starts tonight’s race from the 14th position.

All in all, 20 of the 22 drivers entered in tonight’s race took time during qualifying.

The ARCA field rolls off the grid this evening (Friday, Aug. 18) at 6 p.m. ET from Watkins Glen, with television coverage of the event coming on FOX Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article