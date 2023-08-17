On this week’s Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen sat down with Collin Fern, owner of NASCAR Xfinity Series team FRS Racing, to talk the highs and lows of the team’s first part-time season, the progress it has made so far and plans its future, including the upcoming race at Watkins Glen International.

Nolen then is joined by Jared Haas to talk all things playoff bubble and who they think will make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Stephen Stumpf joins the podcast to deliver his weekly stats recapping the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and previewing Watkins Glen.

