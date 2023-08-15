Jack Harvey Out at RLL, Conor Daly Driving at Gateway

Jack Harvey is out at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series, with Conor Daly replacing him at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, RLL announced Aug. 15.

Harvey will not return to the No. 30 for the remainder of the year.

A replacement past Gateway has not been announced.

The decision comes after Harvey had struggled thus far in his time with the team. After finishing 2022 in 22nd in the standings, Harvey once again found himself 22nd with three races remaining in 2023.

In 30 starts over the past two seasons, Harvey holds an average finish of 18.45.

“It’s no secret that my time at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing didn’t go as planned. It was not through a lack of effort,” Harvey posted on X. “I leave confident that I put my everything into every moment as a member of the team. I am thankful for the time and effort that every crew member put in over the last two years.

“This has been challenging for everyone involved. I love my crew and their unwavering support. Only time will tell what the future holds. I am more motivated than ever to find a new home in IndyCar to showcase what I am capable of doing behind the wheel of a race car. We are not defined by our failures but rather how we respond to them. This is just one chapter in my story and I look forward to writing the next.”

As for Daly, he is no stranger to the series, the short oval scene or the St. Louis track itself. Daly has over 100 starts in the series and has competed in six of the past seven races at Gateway. In those six starts, Daly has four top-10 finishes, including a fifth-place effort in 2017.

“It means a lot to have a chance to drive for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team,” Daly said. “I’ve known Bobby [Rahal, co-owner] ever since I was a child, our families are very close. Mike Lanigan is someone that has known my dad for a long time, and I’ve known him well too. And David Letterman is a friend of our family as well so it’s very special to have the chance to drive for this organization. … I’m excited to get back behind the wheel at one of my favorite tracks at World Wide Technology Raceway.”

“First, I would like to thank Jack Harvey for all of his efforts on behalf of RLL for the last year and a half,” Rahal said. “He committed fully to the team but for whatever reason, we weren’t able to achieve the results that he or the team deserves and we wish him well in the future. We will use the final three races of the season to gauge other racing talent.

“I’m very pleased that Conor has agreed to join us in St. Louis. He’s been strong there and I feel that he can bring value to the team while also providing us with a strong effort. I look forward to having him with us.”

