Connor Zilisch, Pinnacle Running ARCA Watkins Glen Race

Connor Zilisch will debut for Pinnacle Racing Group in the ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen International, PRG announced Aug. 14.

Zilisch is driving the No. 28 in the team’s first foray into the series in a non-ARCA Menards Series East companion event.

“I’m really excited to get to Watkins Glen for my ARCA debut with Pinnacle Racing Group,” the 17-year-old said in a team release. “I’ve known about this opportunity for a while now, which has given me a lot of time to prepare myself as a driver for this race. As a driver, I’ve never felt this prepared for any other race in my career, which gives me a newfound sense of confidence going into the weekend.”

“We are excited to welcome Connor Zilisch to the Pinnacle Racing Group family officially,” Pinnacle owner Shane Huffman added. “Connor is thriving this season in every racing division he is competing in, and we expect him to be a contender at Watkins Glen on Friday afternoon.”

PRG is in the midst of its first full-time ARCA East season, with Luke Fenhaus its driver. He has two wins in six starts this year.

