Alex Palou Says He Won’t Honor 2024 Contract with Arrow McLaren

Contractual uncertainty surrounding current NTT IndyCar Series points leader Alex Palou and the McLaren team has once again come to the surface after Palou informed McLaren boss Zak Brown that he does not intend to move forward with his anticipated move to the Arrow McLaren IndyCar squad in 2024.
A letter sent from Brown to Arrow McLaren employees detailed that Palou has “no intention of honoring his contract” with McLaren for 2024, according to the Associated Press.
The contractual situation between Palou, McLaren and his current team, Chip Ganassi Racing, was the center of rampant confusion and speculation throughout 2022 and even into the 2023 IndyCar season, over which the Spaniard currently holds a dominant point lead.
In his letter distributed to Arrow McLaren staff, Brown described the situation as “incredibly disappointing considering the commitment he has made to us both directly and publicly and our significant investment in him based on that commitment.”
“We dedicated a lot of time, money and resources preparing to welcome Alex into our team because we believed in him and were looking forward to IndyCar wins with him,” Brown’s letter explained. “Coming out of his team dispute last fall, we were assured by Alex of his commitment to Arrow McLaren reflected in the contract he entered into with us.”
The team also provided a statement to The Indianapolis Star on behalf of Brown after the initial report from AP.
“I’m extremely disappointed that Alex Palou does not intend to honor his contractual obligations to race with us in IndyCar in 2024 and beyond,” the statement said. “That is all I have to say on the topic for the time being.”
