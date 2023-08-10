Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s episode of Frontstretch‘s Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf has a conversation with Sam Mayer about his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Road America. Mayer gives a breakdown of that final restart and what the celebration was like after the victory.
Dalton Hopkins joins Nolen to talk the latest headlines in NASCAR, including Chris Buescher going back to back in the NASCAR Cup Series, Noah Gragson‘s suspension and Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell returning to Front Row Motorsports in 2024.
Hopkins and Nolen also react to Martin Truex Jr.‘s comments on what it would have taken for him to get by Buescher in the race’s final stage, and they provide their final thoughts.
Stumpf returns for his weekly stats segment to break down Michigan International Speedway and previews the upcoming race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
