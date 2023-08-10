On this week’s episode of Frontstretch‘s Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf has a conversation with Sam Mayer about his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Road America. Mayer gives a breakdown of that final restart and what the celebration was like after the victory.

Dalton Hopkins joins Nolen to talk the latest headlines in NASCAR, including Chris Buescher going back to back in the NASCAR Cup Series, Noah Gragson‘s suspension and Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell returning to Front Row Motorsports in 2024.

Hopkins and Nolen also react to Martin Truex Jr.‘s comments on what it would have taken for him to get by Buescher in the race’s final stage, and they provide their final thoughts.

Stumpf returns for his weekly stats segment to break down Michigan International Speedway and previews the upcoming race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen Dalton Hopkins Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army. Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT Stephen Stumpf Stephen Stumpf joined Frontstretch in September 2021 and currently pens the weekly columns 4 Burning Questions and Stat Sheet. He also contributes to Frontstretch with social media, editing and rotating commentary while occasionally serving as an on-site reporter. A Texas native, Stephen started following NASCAR at age 9. Follow on Twitter @stephen_stumpf. Stephen Stumpf https://frontstretch.com/author/stephens/ Bringing the Heat: Sam Mayer on His First Win at Road America

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article