Ryan Ellis Returns With APR Full Time in 2024

Ryan Ellis will return full time to the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 season, APR announced Aug. 4.
Ellis has been with APR team for the last two seasons. He’s competed in the Xfinity Series on a part-time basis since 2012 with a best finish of 11th at Talladega Superspeedway this season.
He has never run a full season in the series.
In 2023, Ellis has made 18 starts in the series entering this weekend, all with APR.
The team also fields the Nos. 44 and 45 full time for a rotating roster of drivers.
Ellis will race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway and will pilot the No. 43 tomorrow (Aug. 5) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by USA Network.
About the author
Wyatt Watson has been an avid fan of NASCAR since 2007 at the age of 8. He joined Frontstretch in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt writes breaking NASCAR news and contributes to columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monster. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media and serves as an at-track reporter.
Wyatt Watson can be found on Twitter @WyattGametime
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.