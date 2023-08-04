Ryan Ellis Returns With APR Full Time in 2024

Ryan Ellis will return full time to the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro for Alpha Prime Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 season, APR announced Aug. 4.

Ellis has been with APR team for the last two seasons. He’s competed in the Xfinity Series on a part-time basis since 2012 with a best finish of 11th at Talladega Superspeedway this season.

He has never run a full season in the series.

In 2023, Ellis has made 18 starts in the series entering this weekend, all with APR.

The team also fields the Nos. 44 and 45 full time for a rotating roster of drivers.

Ellis will race this weekend at Michigan International Speedway and will pilot the No. 43 tomorrow (Aug. 5) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by USA Network.

