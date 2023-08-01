Did You Notice? … Chris Buescher might be the sport’s most anonymous three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner of the modern era?

He couldn’t be ignored at Richmond Raceway Sunday (July 30), outlasting RFK Racing boss Brad Keselowski during the final stage to reach victory lane.

That clinched a playoff berth for Buescher, his first since 2016. It’s significant for a name that hasn’t ever been associated with title contention.

That lone playoff appearance, his rookie season, is when Buescher delivered a career-best points finish (16th) after a rain-shortened race at Pocono Raceway brought a surprise upset with underfunded Front Row Motorsports. An easy Round of 16 TKO, he wouldn’t have come close to sniffing the top 20 in points without an automatic bid.

Since then, Buescher has won just one other time (Bristol Motor Speedway last fall) during a career that’s spanned 279 Cup starts. He has shown remarkable mid-pack consistency, finishing between 19th and 25th in the standings during each of his past six seasons in the sport. Until now, Buescher has been workmanlike in his performance, seemingly doing just enough to maintain a full-time Cup ride since moving up as the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion.

Mr. Dependable makes it easy for Buescher to blend in with the crowd. This fun video celebrating the Cook Out 400 victory felt like a perfect part of Buescher’s M.O.: walking around the garage without many fans even recognizing who he is. Would the cashier even know what Buescher looked like without the trophy?

Buescher’s “regular guy” anonymity translates over to Twitter (er, X): he ranks just 27th out of 33 full-time Cup drivers with just over 52,000 followers. That number trails NXS veterans like Justin Allgaier and even former NXS Roush teammate Trevor Bayne.

This tracks with Buescher’s often-forgettable reputation inside the garage. For years, I used to help edit an Athlon Sports yearly racing preview magazine. As part of the gig, other drivers and crewmen would offer anonymous scouting reports of their peers. Here’s what a few of them had to say about Buescher the past few years. …

2020: “Can he make a difference and get it done for Roush Fenway Racing?” a former driver says. “Uh, no.”

2021: “He doesn’t have a great personality,” says a rival crew chief, “And that’s a big part of our sport these days.”

2022: “There’s really nothing to say about him,” says another opposing crew chief, “because A) you never hear anything about him, and B) you never hear him say anything. That is almost a wasted seat and wasted opportunity. They had so much going on with Brad (Keselowski) that it was probably just easier to keep him, but this is probably his exit year from Roush.”

So much for exiting the scene. Instead, one year past a prediction gone wrong, it feels like Buescher is entering a whole new level of his Cup career. When someone doesn’t stand out popularity-wise these days, it can make it easy to forget just how much Buescher has accomplished.

Let’s just start with the wins alone. His victory total is more than AJ Allmendinger or Bubba Wallace, who each have two apiece. Wallace has fewer starts (205) but arguably has been given more opportunities with stronger equipment.

Buescher has now matched Aric Almirola’s win total (three) despite Almirola driving for one of the sport’s top-tier programs in Stewart-Haas Racing. It’s also the same as Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.’s three wins, all of which came at pack racing tracks (Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway). Even Ross Chastain, while he does have fewer starts (173), has earned the exact same number of wins as … Chris Buescher.

What makes Buescher’s track record unique is he’s had to earn it at two tracks (Richmond and Bristol) where raw speed, not drafting technique, determines the winner. In doing so, Buescher fought off challenges from some of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers: Denny Hamlin last Sunday and Chase Elliott last fall.

But because Buescher blends into the crowd, we don’t acknowledge those accomplishments the way we should. In 75 years of full-time Cup racing, only 113 drivers have won three races or more. It’s not a long list considering the timeframe.

Buescher’s Cup career, on paper, has also vaulted ahead of former prospects like Brian Vickers (three Cup wins in 323 career starts), Elliott Sadler (three-for-438) and Ricky Craven (two-for-278). And, at just 30 years old, it feels like there’s plenty of Cup career left to go here.

Perhaps a postseason appearance will finally put Buescher on the map with NASCAR’s fanbase. RFK is arguably the best-performing Ford team right now and has a decent chance to clear the Round of 16. Boasting an average finish of 13.5 this season, will late summer be the moment Buescher finally begins to earn some respect?

He certainly should have more than he does right now.

Did You Notice? … Quick hits before taking off …

There’s a lot of buzz over Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith getting promoted out of the Craftsman Truck Series next year. But what about the job Corey Heim has done for David Gilliland‘s program, TRICON Garage? He missed a race and still won the CTS regular season championship by over 50 points (51). I’d argue that might be Toyota’s hottest prospect long-term.

Entering 2023, the lowest laps led total Chase Elliott put up in any full-time Cup season of his career was 325 (2018). This year, he’s spent just 38 laps out front with only 14 races left to go. Compare that to teammate William Byron, who leads the series with 810 laps led, and then scratch your head over what the heck is going wrong with the No. 9 team these days.

