Chris Buescher’s win in Sunday’s (July 30) Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway might’ve been dominant in terms of his 88 laps led and RFK Racing’s combined 190 circuits out front, but Ford ended up with six cars in the top 10 as a manufacturer.

Adam Cheek and Michael Massie discuss what such a performance means for the Blue Ovals after a dismal 2023 to date, RFK Racing’s progression as an organization and more.

