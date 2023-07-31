Race Weekend Central
NASCAR Cup Series

#17: Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal Ford Mustang celebrates his win

Stock Car Scoop: Are Ford and RFK Racing Back?

Adam Cheek

Chris Buescher’s win in Sunday’s (July 30) Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway might’ve been dominant in terms of his 88 laps led and RFK Racing’s combined 190 circuits out front, but Ford ended up with six cars in the top 10 as a manufacturer.

Adam Cheek and Michael Massie discuss what such a performance means for the Blue Ovals after a dismal 2023 to date, RFK Racing’s progression as an organization and more.

About the author

Website

Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.

