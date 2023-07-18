Conor Daly Filling In for Simon Pagenaud at Iowa

Simon Pagenaud has not been cleared to compete in the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series double-header at Iowa Speedway this weekend.

Conor Daly will fill in behind the wheel of Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60.

Daly previously replaced Pagenaud at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, while Tom Blomqvist filled in at Toronto.

Pagenaud’s sidelining continues after a harrowing crash that saw him flying through the air in practice at Mid-Ohio on July 1.

“With the care and recommendation of the INDYCAR medical team who has been tremendous through this process, I have not been cleared to race Iowa,” Pagenaud said in a release. “I am working hard to get back to 100% and I hope to return to competition soon. Thank you for the continued support.”

Daly is usually behind the wheel part time for Ed Carpenter Racing’s No. 20 and has so far made eight starts this year between ECR and MSR, with a best finish of eighth in the Indianapolis 500. He finished 20th at Mid-Ohio.

Blomqvist, meanwhile, ended up 25th last week in his series debut.

“I’m thankful to Mike and Jim to call me up to fill in for Simon again this weekend in Iowa,” Daly said. “Obviously, I’m wishing him the best and hope that he gets well soon. Iowa has definitely become one of my favorite tracks in the last couple years. Obviously I have qualified really well there – qualified on the pole and started in the top three the in last two years. Hopefully, we can replicate that qualifying performance, but also deliver in the race.”

Daly currently sits 24th in IndyCar standings, while Pagenaud is just behind him in 25th. Prior to his injury, he had a top result of 13th in 2023 at the Detroit street circuit.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article