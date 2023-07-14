Chandler Smith on Pole for Xfinity Race at New Hampshire

Chandler Smith won the pole in back-to-back weeks winning this week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It’s his third career pole in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Smith grabbed the front spot with a speed of 126.291 mph over last week’s winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and Xfinity Series points leader, John Hunter Nemechek, who posted a speed of 126.123mph.

The JR Motorsports trio of Josh Berry, Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones completed the top five, the first time the team has put three cars in the starting top five this season.

Cole Custer, Sammy Smith, Austin Hill, Austin Dillon and Sam Mayer rounded out the top 10.

Ryan Sieg lost his brakes in practice and collided with the No. 26 Toyota of Kaz Grala in turn 1. Grala had the fourth-fastest car in practice too.

An absolutely BIZARRE crash at @NHMS.



Ryan Sieg slides into Kaz Grala. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/PCsPEZTkeK — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 14, 2023

Both drivers will be relegated to their backup cars.

Greg Van Alst will drop to the rear for tomorrow’s (July 15) race after battling brake issues in qualifying. Van Alst was the slowest of all cars that attempted a lap with a 114.344 mph lap but took it easy due to his brake issue on his No. 45 Chevrolet.

No one failed to qualify for Saturday’s race as there are 38 total entries. Dawson Cram withdrew his No. 74, so it’s a full starting field.

Chandler Smith will lead the field to the green flag at New Hampshire at 3 p.m. ET. The TV broadcast will be provided by USA Network.

