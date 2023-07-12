On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie are joined by Bryan Nolen to discuss if Matt Kenseth is the most disrespected NASCAR legend.

This comes after Kenseth revealed on the Dale Jr. Download that he was told the Camping World SRX Series didn’t want him for the entire season and instead he’ll only race in that series once this year.

The guys react to the announcement of Anheuser-Busch taking its sponsorship to Ross Chastain for 2024 and the impact it will have on Stewart-Haas Racing. Then they get into why a NASCAR Cup Series driver will probably never again be replaced midseason due to poor performance.

Lyle, Hopkins, Massie and Nolen also debate whether NASCAR made the right call with how they handled the weather at Atlanta Motor Speedway this past weekend.

They end the podcast by drafting their dream SRX participants.

Listen on all platforms.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article