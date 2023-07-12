Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour wide, Jared Haas Graphic

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: Is Matt Kenseth a Disrespected NASCAR Legend?

Trey Lyle, Bryan Nolen, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie are joined by Bryan Nolen to discuss if Matt Kenseth is the most disrespected NASCAR legend.

This comes after Kenseth revealed on the Dale Jr. Download that he was told the Camping World SRX Series didn’t want him for the entire season and instead he’ll only race in that series once this year.

The guys react to the announcement of Anheuser-Busch taking its sponsorship to Ross Chastain for 2024 and the impact it will have on Stewart-Haas Racing. Then they get into why a NASCAR Cup Series driver will probably never again be replaced midseason due to poor performance.

Lyle, Hopkins, Massie and Nolen also debate whether NASCAR made the right call with how they handled the weather at Atlanta Motor Speedway this past weekend.

They end the podcast by drafting their dream SRX participants.

About the author

Website

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

image0 (9)

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

Michael.Massie-113x150

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

