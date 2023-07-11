Daniel Ricciardo In, Nyck de Vries Out at AlphaTauri

Daniel Ricciardo will drive for Scuderia AlphaTauri for the remainder of the 2023 Formula 1 season, AlphaTauri announced July 11.

Ricciardo replaces Nyck de Vries, who has parted ways with the team.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team,” Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri team principal, said in a release. “There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straight forward. The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner.

“I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future.”

The Australian driver joins AlphaTauri on loan from Oracle Red Bull Racing, which he joined for 2023 as its reserve driver.

In 10 starts in 2023, de Vries, who was in the midst of his first full-time season, had a best finish of 12th at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Ricciardo has eight F1 victories since debuting in the series in 2011, with the most recent coming in 2021.

