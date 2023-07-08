Aric Almirola on Pole for Cup Race at Atlanta

Aric Almirola scored his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of 2023 and the fifth of his career on Saturday (July 8) at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Quaker State 400.
Just like in March, Ford dominated the top 10, capturing eight of the top 10 positions. Ryan Blaney was fastest in the first round and qualified second, while Chase Briscoe, spring Atlanta winner Joey Logano and Harrison Burton rounded out the top five.
Kevin Harvick qualified sixth, while Ty Gibbs was the fastest non-Ford in seventh. Kyle Larson, the fastest Chevrolet, qualified eighth, while Todd Gilliland and Austin Cindric rounded out the top 10.
Quaker State 400 Qualifying Results
You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series from Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday July 9 at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.
