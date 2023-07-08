Aric Almirola on Pole for Cup Race at Atlanta

Aric Almirola scored his first NASCAR Cup Series pole of 2023 and the fifth of his career on Saturday (July 8) at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Quaker State 400.

Just like in March, Ford dominated the top 10, capturing eight of the top 10 positions. Ryan Blaney was fastest in the first round and qualified second, while Chase Briscoe, spring Atlanta winner Joey Logano and Harrison Burton rounded out the top five.

These early laps in the final round of #BuschLightPole qualifying are going to be hard to beat!@Aric_Almirola goes to the top of the charts! pic.twitter.com/ivdMwBxlZE — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 8, 2023

Kevin Harvick qualified sixth, while Ty Gibbs was the fastest non-Ford in seventh. Kyle Larson, the fastest Chevrolet, qualified eighth, while Todd Gilliland and Austin Cindric rounded out the top 10.

You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series from Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday July 9 at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

