What Happened?

Shane van Gisbergen shocked the world by winning the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race on the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 2. The New Zealand native outpaced the rest of the top five finishers Justin Haley, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch, respectively.

The three-time Australian Supercars champion is the only driver in the modern NASCAR era (since 1972) to win in his first Cup Series start and the first to do it since 1963.

But What Really Happened?

A surprise winner of a chaotic race in front of an enthralled attendance saved the inaugural Chicago street race from certain disaster and, perhaps, the future of NASCAR street racing as a whole.

With a quiet, but fun Saturday morning, the weekend had started off exactly the way NASCAR wanted – with a fun atmosphere that got local fans talking and, most importantly, curious.

Best seat in the house pic.twitter.com/kZqi65Kp7d — Collin Fern (@CollinMFern) July 3, 2023

But the good times didn’t last long. They came to a halt as fast as a crash of lightning.

When NASCAR red flagged the Xfinity Series race for lightning in the area, the momentum it had built for the weekend was red flagged with it. When the rain picked up and forced the postponement of the race to Sunday morning, the entire industry could feel the rain cloud directly over its head. For a first-time NASCAR race attendee, a rain cancellation is a serious bummer – maybe one that could turn somebody away from the sport entirely.

And for a bit, it only got worse.

Because of flooding, NASCAR decided not to resume the Xfinity race even though the event had not reached the halfway point. Xfinity teams that had spent thousands of dollars in hotel rooms and other services for the extra night were downright livid.

To make matters worse, both headlining concerts for the weekend were canceled as a result of the poor weather.

With the Xfinity field and fans alike already upset with NASCAR, the street course dream was perhaps dead before it could even begin. The only thing that could save it? A memorable Cup race.

And they for sure got one.

It didn’t start off pretty. Right from lap 1 there were plenty of cars veering into the tire barriers and literally spinning their wheels trying to get out of the rubber prison to no avail. Much of the race went exactly how you expected a NASCAR race in the rain to go.

Yet there was passing. Real passing. Not just cars passing other cars while pitting, but side-by-side racing and banging into the corners fighting for position. Sometimes it even ended without a car in the wall.

Like it or not, that’s entertaining, and the locals started to eat it up. You could hear it.

You could argue those were groans and not cheers. Some of that may be true.

But absolutely nobody heard any groaning when the race’s upset winner finally crossed the finish line.

RETWEET to congratulate @shanevg97!



HE WINS @NASCAR's first street race in his Cup Series debut! #NASCARChicago pic.twitter.com/DkGK9kJfZ4 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 3, 2023

Who Stood Out?

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks looks like a genius right now – and one that NASCAR should be thanking.

The Trackhouse Project 91 car was meant to be a fun way of introducing international drivers into the sport by showcasing their talents on road courses. Did anybody expect any of them to win? If you asked sports bet-keepers, a driver that has never driven a stock car in his life picking up the wheel and beating the world’s best NASCAR drivers is a fat chance.

But nobody told van Gisbergen that.

Shane van Gisbergen wins the Chicago Street Race in his #NASCAR debut! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pfzyPp1VNF — NBC Sports Bet (@NBCSportsBet) July 3, 2023

Anybody that watched the track activities on Saturday knew the No. 91 Chevrolet was going to be fast after the supercar racer was fastest in practice and qualified third for the race. That said, most knew actually winning would still take a large amount of luck.

But there was no luck needed for van Gisbergen. He simply took the NASCAR field to school.

After he and a majority of the leaders pitted for what was to be their last stop on lap 46, NASCAR made the late call to shorten the event to only 75 laps instead of the original 100 because of the encroaching darkness hours.

The decision put the No. 91, which was now outside of the top 15 with only 25 laps to go, in a desperate position along with many other former leaders.

But instead of understandably becoming upset and yelling on the radio like many others, van Gisbergen simply started passing cars.

With an additional three more restarts slowing down the race, the Project 91 car drove from what was near certain defeat in mid-pack and into the lead all while making it look easy.

Even better, he did it with still five laps to go. He had time to spare.

SHANE VAN GISBERGEN TO THE LEAD!



IT'S HIS FIRST NASCAR RACE! pic.twitter.com/Vm1q6FAop6 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 3, 2023

Even through an additional restart in overtime, van Gisbergen showed to be the class of the field through most of the weekend. Furthermore, the Kiwi gave the Chicago crowd that had been through rain, lightning and disappointment a climactic and memorable finish.

The energy of the fans as the cars passed by the S/F each time at the end…



That crowd was electric.



It didn’t have the greatest start, but #NASCARChicago had the perfect finish. — Stephen Stumpf (@stephen_stumpf) July 3, 2023

There are a number of reasons fans were excited by the afternoon’s street race after what was an abysmal Sunday morning, but van Gisbergen’s win was the cherry on top that has many of them wanting to return next year.

If there is a next year.

Who Fell Flat?

At one point during practice on Saturday, five of the field’s six Toyotas were in the top six fastest lap times. It was clear the manufacturer had been doing its homework.

Yet it still failed the exam.

After qualifying three cars in the top five including winning the pole with Denny Hamlin, only one Toyota managed to finish in the top 10 being Ty Gibbs. In fact, when Sunday was said and done, Gibbs was the only Toyota driver to not end up in the barriers at one point or another.

It started off well at first. Tyler Reddick took the lead from Hamlin into turn 1 and led the first eight laps.

RETWEET if you're watching #NASCARChicago!



The FIRST street course race in @NASCAR Cup Series history is underway on @NBC and @Peacock! pic.twitter.com/FYQrCqGubn — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 2, 2023

Within those eight laps, however, Hamlin found himself sliding into the barriers and never recovered for the rest of the event – finishing 11th.

Reddick still remained one of the cars to beat finishing second and third in stages one and two. Martin Truex Jr also showed speed and finished fourth and eighth in the stages.

However, both of them and fellow Toyota driver Bubba Wallace all ended up in the barrier and were the cause of all of the race’s final three caution flags. All three drivers finished 28th or worse.

But no Toyota driver had a more disappointing finish than Christopher Bell.

The driver of the No. 20 not only led the most laps on Sunday with 37, but he also swept both stage wins – the first of his season. However, a near perfect day was ruined when NASCAR made the call to shorten the race to 75 laps.

Bell, like van Gisbergen, had only just pitted before the call was made and now had a number of cars ahead of him that no longer needed to do one more pit stop.

Christopher Bell's radio: "Well, there it is, they fucked us. Now all of those other jerks that pitted before they announced it already got fuel and tires." — Toby Christie (@Toby_Christie) July 3, 2023

Unlike van Gisbergen, he never recovered. He spun within the final 25 laps and only rebounded to finish 18th. He was understandably upset.

As were many other Toyota team members.

Better Than Last Time?

What last time?

When it comes to statistics and analyzing lead changes for comparison, there’s really nothing comparable to a race like this, at least not right now.

However, there will certainly be many that will want to compare the Chicago Street Race with the event it replaced on the series’ schedule – Road America.

Many of you will want the Elkhart Lake circuit to return to the Cup Series calendar, but let’s not forget why NASCAR went to the Chicago streets in the first place – to capture a new audience.

And it looks like it may have worked.

NASCAR is #1 on trending, that is an absolute W pic.twitter.com/3O9y2yFh6i — Matt (@dmpKL5) July 3, 2023

Not only that, but with a foreigner coming over and winning in only his first-ever NASCAR start may even attract the eye of more well-known international talent looking to expand their racing horizons.

I agree with this. SVG's performance gives the part-time ride added legitimacy and tells superstars from other racing series that hey, you can come over to #NASCAR and do more than just collect a check.

Racers want to win and seeing they have a chance is half the battle. https://t.co/YnRLFvHUMg — Tom Bowles (@NASCARBowles) July 3, 2023 There was less chaos in last year’s race in Wisconsin and maybe a little less embarrassment. Not to mention, there is a passionate racing fanbase that exists there that did not disappoint NASCAR leaders when it came to race attendance, and for that, it’s an absolute shame that it had to be taken off the calendar.

But none of that will propel the sport into new markets. Like many other races NASCAR already has on the calendar, it only celebrates the ones NASCAR already has.

Sunday’s Chicago Street Race has given NASCAR new momentum moving forward not only on a national scale but internationally as well.

Steve O'Donnell feeling confident after today's street race was a success: "We can take the Cup Series anywhere we want. The race we put on today would sell and be embraced gloabally." — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 3, 2023

That’s something Road America simply could never do.

Paint Scheme of the Race

This weekend NASCAR added to the already star-studded list of sports organizations that have a huge following in Chicago. It would make sense for a race team to pay homage to one of those storied sports teams.

Spire Motorsports certainly knows this.

This weekend, Ty Dillon and Spire adorned their No. 77 Chevrolet with the Chicago White Sox baseball team’s colors while racing in its backyard.

The classic black and white colors highlighted a paint scheme that was likely appreciated by some of the most diehard fans in sports this weekend and showed some of the connection the sport attempted to make with the local community.

What’s Next?

A return to the Southeast for some summer superspeedway night racing.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second race on the 1.5-mile track of the season. Qualifying for the Quaker State 400 will be live on Saturday, July 8 at 5:35 p.m. ET with the race being televised live on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network.

