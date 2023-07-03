Entry List: 2023 O’Reilly Auto Parts 150

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Returning from an off-week, the NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series arrives at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the second ever O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 this Saturday (July 8).

There are 38 trucks entered into this event, meaning two will not make the field, barring any changes to the list.

William Sawalich will attempt to start his second race of the season in the No. 1 Toyota Tundra.

Landen Lewis will attempt to make his first ever start in a top-three division of NASCAR and will pilot the No. 04 for Roper Racing.

Austin Wayne Self will attempt to start his first Trucks Series race since 2022 and will drive the No. 22 Ford for AM Racing.

Conor Daly will attempt to make his first start in the NASCAR Trucks Series since 2021 this weekend and will drive the No. 41 for Niece Motorsports.

Dale Quarterley will attempt to start his first NCTS event since Circuit of the Americas and will be behind the wheel of the No. 46 Toyota.

Caleb Costner will also be making his Truck Series debut in the Reaume Brothers Racing No. 34 truck.

Norm Benning was entered to drive the No. 6 but has since been withdrawn from the entry list.

Currently TBA are the No. 02 for Young’s Motorsports and the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio will take place Saturday, July 8, at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

