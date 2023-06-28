JEGS Sponsoring Kenny Wallace in SRX

Kenny Wallace has picked up JEGS sponsorship for his ride in the Camping World SRX Series, SRX announced June 28.

JEGS is also stepping on board to become an official partner of the six-race series.

“It’s my pleasure to welcome JEGS to SRX as an official sponsor for 2023, joining us for the finale with Kenny Wallace at the wheel,” Don Hawk, SRX CEO, said in a release. “When I think about JEGS, words like reliability and speed come to mind. Kenny and JEGS have been a fantastic duo with Kenny’s Youtube channel, and we are thrilled to have them on board for this summer.”

JEGS has been a longtime partner of Wallace for nearly two decades, supplying parts for his personal race cars and sponsoring his podcast and Youtube channel.

“I sure am honored to have the famous JEGS logo on the SRX car,” Wallace added. “The black and yellow logo is so legendary in racing around America — it’s going to be a great night when I get to drive it and represent JEGS.”

Wallace will participate in the final event of the 2023 SRX season at Lucas Oil Speedway, marking the first time he has participated in the series.

Watch Kenny Wallace take on Lucas Oil with JEGS on the hood at 9 p.m. ET on Aug. 17. The event will be aired on ESPN.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article