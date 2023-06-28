With NASCAR trying to reinvent itself during the Next Gen era, its top two national series will compete on the streets of Chicago on July 2.
While Chicago might produce some unforgettable moments, there was another street course race in the Midwest that wasn’t even televised.
On July 3, 1994, the ARCA Menards Series took on the streets of Des Moines, Iowa. Since that race, neither ARCA nor NASCAR had raced on a street course since until this weekend.
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas looks back on the track’s layout and listens to the people who were there that day, including Michael Waltrip and Frank Kimmel.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.
