Sheldon Creed Penalized Following Nashville

Sheldon Creed was hit with a behavioral-level penalty on Tuesday, June 27, following an on-track incident with Sammy Smith in this past Saturday’s (June 24) NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The penalty given to Creed includes a loss of 25 driver points and a fine of $25,000.

Sheldon Creed got up the racetrack and into the left rear of Sammy Smith’s No. 18 on lap 69 of Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250, sending the No. 18 tail first into the wall, as well as collecting the No. 9 of Brandon Jones in the process. Creed’s No. 2 also received damage in the incident. Creed would go on to finish 17th, while Jones and Smith would have to settle with 24th and 34th, respectively.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series No. 15 for Tanner Gray and TRICON Garage were also hit with a penalty. Gray brought the No. 15 home in the 11th position in Friday night’s (June 23) race at Nashville, before a loose lug nut was found post-race. Crew Chief Jerame Donley has been given a $2,500 fine as a result.

The Xfinity Series is back in action this Saturday, July 1, as drivers make their first ever trip to the Chicago Street Course for The Loop 121. Coverage starts at 5 p.m. ET, on USA Network, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Truck Series takes a week off before going road course racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on Saturday, July 8. Catch the action live at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

