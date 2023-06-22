Bass Pro Shops Sponsoring Tony Stewart in SRX

Bass Pro Shops is sponsoring Tony Stewart in all six events in the Camping World SRX Series this season, SRX announced June 22.

The company will also be the official outdoors sporting goods sponsor of the series.

“I’m thrilled that Bass Pro and Johnny Morris are joining us at SRX this year,” Tony Stewart said in a release. “Johnny is a great sportsman, conservationist and friend of mine, and I’m excited to be driving his iconic Bass Pro paint scheme in SRX this year.”

NEWS: @BassProShops joins the #CampingWorldSRX Series, backing @TonyStewart in all six races this summer of Thursday Night Thunder.



Bass Pro Shops becomes the Official Outdoor Sporting Goods Sponsor of SRX.



Full Release: https://t.co/DNE2zc1nAH pic.twitter.com/EaFzbSUxUW — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) June 22, 2023

SRX is entering its third season and features several drivers from different fields, including NASCAR, the NTT IndyCar Series and more.

The series kicks off on Thursday, July 13 at Stafford Motor Speedway and runs weekly through Aug. 17. All six events will air at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

