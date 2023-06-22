Bass Pro Shops Sponsoring Tony Stewart in SRX

Bass Pro Shops is sponsoring Tony Stewart in all six events in the Camping World SRX Series this season, SRX announced June 22.
The company will also be the official outdoors sporting goods sponsor of the series.
“I’m thrilled that Bass Pro and Johnny Morris are joining us at SRX this year,” Tony Stewart said in a release. “Johnny is a great sportsman, conservationist and friend of mine, and I’m excited to be driving his iconic Bass Pro paint scheme in SRX this year.”
SRX is entering its third season and features several drivers from different fields, including NASCAR, the NTT IndyCar Series and more.
The series kicks off on Thursday, July 13 at Stafford Motor Speedway and runs weekly through Aug. 17. All six events will air at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor while continuing to write daily fantasy and news articles. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
