Entry List: 2023 Rackley Roofing 200

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Following two back-to-back off weeks, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is back on track this Friday (June 23). It heads to Nashville Superspeedway to kick off the NASCAR triple-header in Tennessee with the Rackley Roofing 200.

There are 38 trucks currently entered in the event, meaning two will not make the show barring any changes.

Toni Breidinger is back in the TRICON Garage No. 1 for the third time this season, preparing for her fulltime debut.

Cory Roper is returning to the Truck Series, attempting to make his first start since 2021. He will drive the Roper Racing No. 04.

Trey Hutchens will attempt to make his second start of the year in the No. 14 for his own team.

Nick Leitz will once again pilot the No. 20 for Young’s Motorsports.

Jonathan Shafer will be attempting his second ever start and will be behind the wheel of the No. 30 for On Point Motorsports.

Bayley Currey is back in the No. 41 for Niece Motorsports this weekend.

After competing in several ARCA events over the past few years, Jake Drew will be making his Truck Series debut, driving the rotating No. 66 for ThorSport Racing.

Justin Carroll will make his third start of the year for Terry Carroll Motorsports, once again driving the No. 90.

Memphis Villarreal will be attempting his second ever Truck Series race, once again getting on board the No. 46 Toyota for G2G Racing.

The No. 02 for Young’s Motorsports is currently TBA. The same goes for the No. 33 and No. 34 of Reaume Brothers Racing.

The Rackley Roofing 200 will take place on Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article