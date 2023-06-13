Seventeen drivers are entered for this Saturday’s (June 17) ARCA Menards Series race at Berlin Raceway. All drivers will make the 200-lap race, the sixth of the 2023 season.

Tim Monroe will make his return to Andy Hillenburg’s No. 10 for his fourth start of the season. Zachary Tinkle, who is full time in the ARCA Menards East Series, will be behind the wheel of Hillenburg’s No. 11. It’ll be his second start of the season. Matt Kemp will make his series debut in the team’s No. 12.

Full-time ARCA Menards Series West and East competitor Sean Hingorani will step over to the main series to make his second start in the Venturini Motorsports No. 15. Hingorani is joined by Toni Breidinger in the No. 25.

East series points leader William Sawalich will drive the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Tim Goulet will make his series debut in his own No. 31.

After making his East series debut at Flat Rock Speedway, Jeff Smith will make his first start in the main series since 1987, driving for his brother Brad Smith in the No. 49. Brad Smith remains in his usual No. 48.

Roger Carter is set to make his first appearance in the series since the 2015 season opener, driving the No. 03 for Alex Clubb.

Of note, two of the top 10 in points are not entered for the race: Jack Wood and Greg Van Alst.

The Berlin ARCA 200 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 17, with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1, streaming coverage on FloRacing and live audio on ARCARacing.com.

