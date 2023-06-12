NASCAR’s trip to the West Coast over the weekend reduced its representation on the dirt tracks, but it didn’t stop former regulars from grabbing more hardware.
Stewart Friesen
The Truck Series regular won hard charger honors at Orange County Fair Speedway in New York on Sunday, improving from 22nd to seventh in a caution-free Nostalgia Night feature Sunday night (June 11) in his dirt modified.
Carson Hocevar
The Truck Series regular was the only NASCAR regular to take a stab at the Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora last weekend and made some positive waves doing so. After missing a preliminary feature Thursday by a single spot, Hocevar turned in a stellar top-10 finish in his prelim feature Friday night.
Hocevar again showed speed on Saturday, but any chances of making the richest dirt late model of 2023 went out the window when he was collected in an early Big One in his heat race.
Hocevar failed to start his Last Chance Showdown race.
Ken Schrader
The former Cup Series regular again used his old-school hauler to take his modified racing, this time scoring a top-10 finish at Red Hill Speedway in Illinois Saturday night.
Austin Wayne Self
The former Truck Series regular has been having a quietly successful year racing modifieds in the Southeast. That continued on Saturday night, with Self taking the trophy at Lake View Motor Speedway in South Carolina.
David Stremme
The former Cup Series regular had a very busy stretch racing modifieds along the East Coast. Stremme won what he could Thursday night at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in Pennsylvania, scoring his heat race victory before the feature itself was rained out with the NY Penn IMCA Modified Series.
Stremme continued his East Coast swing Saturday and Sunday, finishing fifth in modified competition at Path Valley Speedway Park Saturday and runner-up in the feature at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland on Sunday.
Kenny Wallace
The former Cup Series regular has cut back on his travel to race, but he’s had no shortage of starts in recent weeks. Friday night, Wallace finished runner-up at the Brownstown Bullring in Illinois, slapping a guardrail in the process.
More dramatically though, Wallace followed that race up with a feature win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Saturday night, a race that led to a very busy victory lane with the entirety of the Wallace family in attendance.
About the author
Richmond, Virginia native. Wake Forest University class of 2008. Affiliated with Frontstretch since 2008, as of today the site's first dirt racing commentator. Emphasis on commentary. Big race fan, bigger First Amendment advocate.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.