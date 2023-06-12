NASCAR’s trip to the West Coast over the weekend reduced its representation on the dirt tracks, but it didn’t stop former regulars from grabbing more hardware.

The Truck Series regular won hard charger honors at Orange County Fair Speedway in New York on Sunday, improving from 22nd to seventh in a caution-free Nostalgia Night feature Sunday night (June 11) in his dirt modified.

We came from 22nd to 7th at Orange County Fair Speedway with no cautions in our Halmar Racing #44. Our next stops will… Posted by Stewart Friesen on Sunday, June 11, 2023

The Truck Series regular was the only NASCAR regular to take a stab at the Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora last weekend and made some positive waves doing so. After missing a preliminary feature Thursday by a single spot, Hocevar turned in a stellar top-10 finish in his prelim feature Friday night.

.@CarsonHocevar is back on the dirt this weekend @EldoraSpeedway.



He finished 6th in a prelim race last night and was awarded the highest finishing rookie 🏆



He starts 5th in heat race #3 tonight.



Can the @NASCAR_Trucks driver make the field?#DLMDream I #ShortTrackLife pic.twitter.com/E8D8NEo2Ha — Short Track Life (@shorttracklife_) June 10, 2023

Hocevar again showed speed on Saturday, but any chances of making the richest dirt late model of 2023 went out the window when he was collected in an early Big One in his heat race.

Hocevar failed to start his Last Chance Showdown race.

The former Cup Series regular again used his old-school hauler to take his modified racing, this time scoring a top-10 finish at Red Hill Speedway in Illinois Saturday night.

Late night fuel and food to go! Seventh Place at Red Hill speedway 30 modified￼s. Track was excellent with a very good crowd!￼ Posted by Ken Schrader Racing Inc. on Saturday, June 10, 2023

The former Truck Series regular has been having a quietly successful year racing modifieds in the Southeast. That continued on Saturday night, with Self taking the trophy at Lake View Motor Speedway in South Carolina.

Austin Wayne Self makes it’s 4 in a row tonight with the Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet,American Racer Modifieds presented by Velocita-USA at Lake View Motor Speedway…$1000 payday ….Full results coming… Posted by American Racer Modifieds presented by Velocita-USA on Saturday, June 10, 2023

The former Cup Series regular had a very busy stretch racing modifieds along the East Coast. Stremme won what he could Thursday night at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in Pennsylvania, scoring his heat race victory before the feature itself was rained out with the NY Penn IMCA Modified Series.

Your Heat 1 winner here at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway is David Stremme. Posted by M&J Photos/ M&A Kreations on Thursday, June 8, 2023

Stremme continued his East Coast swing Saturday and Sunday, finishing fifth in modified competition at Path Valley Speedway Park Saturday and runner-up in the feature at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland on Sunday.

The former Cup Series regular has cut back on his travel to race, but he’s had no shortage of starts in recent weeks. Friday night, Wallace finished runner-up at the Brownstown Bullring in Illinois, slapping a guardrail in the process.

More dramatically though, Wallace followed that race up with a feature win at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Saturday night, a race that led to a very busy victory lane with the entirety of the Wallace family in attendance.

Kim decided to come to the races tonight (Very rare) and bring all the grandbabies. (Very rare). 😆💯. Incredibly thankful to get the BIG WIN tonight in Pevely Missouri. Posted by Kenny Wallace on Saturday, June 10, 2023

