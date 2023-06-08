On this episode of The Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Jack Swansey to discuss the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
Nolen also welcomes Tommy Joe Martins, president of NASCAR Xfinity Series team Alpha Prime Racing. Martins and Nolen discuss the struggles of his two haulers just getting to Portland International Raceway, whether it is worth it due to the cost of going to the West Coast and what he thinks the team needs to increase its performance on the racetrack.
Nolen and Swansey then discuss the strange race at Gateway, if they are more disappointed in Corey LaJoie or more surprised by Carson Hocevar and as preview Sonoma this upcoming weekend.
