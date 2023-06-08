Race Weekend Central
Tommy Joe Martins joins the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Podcast: Tommy Joe Martins on West Coast Swing: Is It Worth It?

Bryan Nolen and Jack Swansey

On this episode of The Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Jack Swansey to discuss the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Nolen also welcomes Tommy Joe Martins, president of NASCAR Xfinity Series team Alpha Prime Racing. Martins and Nolen discuss the struggles of his two haulers just getting to Portland International Raceway, whether it is worth it due to the cost of going to the West Coast and what he thinks the team needs to increase its performance on the racetrack.

Nolen and Swansey then discuss the strange race at Gateway, if they are more disappointed in Corey LaJoie or more surprised by Carson Hocevar and as preview Sonoma this upcoming weekend.

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Jack Swansey is an open-wheel racing editor at Frontstretch.com and co-hosts The Pit Straight Podcast, but you can also catch him writing about NASCAR, sports cars, and anything else with four wheels and a motor. Originally from North Carolina and now residing in Los Angeles, he joined the site as Sunday news writer midway through 2022 and is an avid collector (some would say hoarder) of die-cast cars.

