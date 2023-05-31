SHR No. 14 Team Penalized Following Charlotte

NASCAR has issued an L3 penalty to Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 14 team, driven by Chase Briscoe on Wednesday (May 31).

The team was cited for a counterfeit underwing part after being taken to NASCAR’s R&D following the Coca-Cola 600 on May 29.

According to the NASCAR Rule Book, SHR violated Sections 14.1F (single source vendor-supplied parts), 14.6.A Underwing, and 14.6.3B Engine Panel Assembly.

The ramifications of the violations were massive, as the No. 14 has been docked 120 points in the owner standings. Briscoe has also been docked 120 driver points and 25 playoff points. Additionally, crew chief John Klausmeier was fined $250,000 and suspended for six points races.

Prior to the penalty, Briscoe was 17th in the points standings, four points behind the playoff cut line. Following the penalty, he now sits in 31st and 124 points off the cut line. He has three top fives and four top 10s through 14 races.

