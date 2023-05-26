Through the Gears: Coca-Cola 600

The longest race of the year calls for the longest episode of Through The Gears yet.

Mark Harris and Derek Yoder start by doing what every NASCAR gambler should do before placing any wagers: identifying comparable tracks to Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series. After the ground work is laid, the duo dissects the odds board and give their opinions on who they think warrants their current number and who maybe to stay away from until after practice and qualifying.

Harris is high on the Chevrolets and Toyotas, but Yoder thinks there may be an opportunity with a couple Fords and possibly some guys further down the list this week before the festivities begin.

Harris, on the other hand, likes what he sees from Ross Chastain and the speed that he has shown over the previous three points races.

They round out the episode by dipping their toes back into the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, as Harris looks to extend his Best Bet streak to five straight wins.

