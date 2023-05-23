With regular host Jack Swansey away on sabbatical hunting Ladas and other Soviet-era automobiles in the wild, and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix canceled owing to weather-related concerns, it’s time for The Pit Straight to get spicy.

Heavily caffeinated and certifiably shook – as the kids are saying these days – Alex Gintz and Mike Knapp take a dive into Sunday’s (May 21) dramatic Indianapolis 500 qualifying sessions to examine what makes qualifying for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing so significant.

While Alex Palou’s capturing of his first Indy 500 pole may have been somewhat predictable, the shock elimination of Graham Rahal from the 500, by his teammate Jack Harvey to make matters even stranger, was not on anybody’s radar heading into qualifying weekend.

"At Indy, you've got to earn it, and we didn't earn it. I'm not meant to be in this race." -Graham Rahal.#Indy500 #IndyCar — Christopher DeHarde (@CDeHarde) May 22, 2023

The editor and the reporter explore the razor thin margins that make the perfect 500 qualifying run so elusive, dissect the political machinations that may dictate the future of Rahal’s career, and ponder the hypothetical successes that may vault Palou to stardom, all under the cloud of suspicion surrounding Mr Knapp’s unconventional drink mixtures.

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s [IndyCar] podcast, available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts the Tuesday after each Grand Prix.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article