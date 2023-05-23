Race Weekend Central
The Pit Straight: Why Does Indy 500 Qualifying Matter?

Alex Gintz

With regular host Jack Swansey away on sabbatical hunting Ladas and other Soviet-era automobiles in the wild, and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix canceled owing to weather-related concerns, it’s time for The Pit Straight to get spicy.

Heavily caffeinated and certifiably shook – as the kids are saying these days – Alex Gintz and Mike Knapp take a dive into Sunday’s (May 21) dramatic Indianapolis 500 qualifying sessions to examine what makes qualifying for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing so significant.

While Alex Palou’s capturing of his first Indy 500 pole may have been somewhat predictable, the shock elimination of Graham Rahal from the 500, by his teammate Jack Harvey to make matters even stranger, was not on anybody’s radar heading into qualifying weekend.

The editor and the reporter explore the razor thin margins that make the perfect 500 qualifying run so elusive, dissect the political machinations that may dictate the future of Rahal’s career, and ponder the hypothetical successes that may vault Palou to stardom, all under the cloud of suspicion surrounding Mr Knapp’s unconventional drink mixtures.

Stefan Wilson Out of Indy 500 After Practice Crash

About the author

0
Website

Alex is the IndyCar Editor at Frontstretch, having initially joined as an entry-level contributor in 2021. He also leads the Center for Asia-Pacific Policy at the BIED Society, an international think tank in Washington, D.C. With previous experience in China, Japan and Poland, Alex is particularly passionate about the international realm of motorsport and the politics that make the wheels turn - literally - behind the scenes.

