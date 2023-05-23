Monday Night Racing Unveils Summer Bash

Monday Night Racing unveiled its Summer Bash presented by Mach10 Digital, a pair of four-race mini-seasons with one that will utilize iRacing’s Gen 4 Cup Car and the other using the Next Gen on superspeedways.

The series will begin on June 19th and signups are open now via Podium eSports. The schedule is as follows, with weeks alternating between the Gen 4 season and the Next Gen season.

Daytona Night (June 19th) (SS)

Charlotte (June 26th) (GEN4)

New Atlanta (July 10th) (SS)

Chicago (July 17th) (GEN4)

Talladega (July 24th) (SS)

Fontana (July 31st) (GEN4)

Daytona 07 (SUPERSPEEDWAY CHAMPIONSHIP — August 7th) (SS)

Miami (GEN4 CHAMPIONSHIP — August 14th) (GEN4)

There will be no dedicated playoffs and the champion will be crowned using a normal, full-season, points system for each season.

More information on the presenting sponsor, Mach10 Digital can be found on its website.

