Entry List: 2023 Dutch Boy 150

The ARCA Menards Series East heads to Michigan for the Dutch Boy 150 at Flat Rock Speedway.

Sixteen drivers are entered for the 150-lap race.

Ryan Roulette will make his ARCA East season debut in the No. 12 for Fast Track Racing.

Billy Venturini is set to make his first ARCA start since 2007. Venturini will pilot his team’s No. 25.

Derrick McGrew Jr. will make his debut in the No. 31 for Rise Motorsports. Rita Goulet has competed in all 2023 Events for the team.

Jeff Smith appears in his season debut in the No. 49 for Smith Brothers Racing. Brother of Brad Smith, who is also entered in the No. 48, Jeff Smith competed in the 1987 ARCA race at Flat Rock.

Jeffery MacZink will also make his season debut in the No. 65 for his family-owned team. He has made 10 starts in the ARCA Menards Series.

Will Kimmel is set to drive the No. 69 for Kimmel Racing. Kimmel made six starts in the main ARCA series in 2022.

Dallas Frueh makes his first start since Five Flags Speedway in the No. 01 for Fast Track Racing.

The East drivers will take to Flat Rock on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage provided by FloRacing.

