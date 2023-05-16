Race Weekend Central
Frontstretch Happy Hour, Jared Haas

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: Ross Chastain Back At It & Botched NASCAR 75 Ceremony

Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this week’s Happy Hour, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie are joined by guest Noah Lewis from TSJSports.

They discuss Ross Chastain wrecking Kyle Larson at Darlington Raceway this past weekend, plus Massie plays his new song, “WonderRoss.”

Other topics talked about include whether William Byron is the best driver in the NASCAR Cup Series right now, the lack of publicity for the NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers list and whether Darlington’s throwback weekend should stay. The guys also draft their favorite tracks across NASCAR.

Check out the episode on all platforms.

About the author

Michael.Massie-113x150

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

image0 (9)

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x