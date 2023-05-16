Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s Happy Hour, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins and Michael Massie are joined by guest Noah Lewis from TSJSports.
They discuss Ross Chastain wrecking Kyle Larson at Darlington Raceway this past weekend, plus Massie plays his new song, “WonderRoss.”
Other topics talked about include whether William Byron is the best driver in the NASCAR Cup Series right now, the lack of publicity for the NASCAR 75 Greatest Drivers list and whether Darlington’s throwback weekend should stay. The guys also draft their favorite tracks across NASCAR.
Check out the episode on all platforms.
