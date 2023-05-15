Entry List: 2023 Tyson 250

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

For the first time since the fall of 1996, two of the top-three divisions of NASCAR return to North Wilkesboro Speedway as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series takes to the track preceding the NASCAR All-Star Race.

There is a total of 40 trucks entered, meaning four trucks will not make the race.

Johnny Sauter is back behind the wheel of the No. 04 for Roper Racing.

Norm Benning will pilot the No. 6 for his own team.

Timmy Hill once again steps into the No. 56 for Hill Motorsports.

Akinori Ogata is back in the Truck Series, this time behind the wheel of the No. 46 fielded by G2G Racing.

Chris Hacker is attempting to make the event in On Point Motorsports’ No. 30.

Several drivers from other series will be joining the Truck Series, including Kyle Larson, who will drive the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports.

Josh Williams will attempt the race in the No. 22 Ford for AM Racing.

Bubba Wallace is back in the No. 1 for TRICON Garage.

Ross Chastain is back in the No. 41 for Niece Motorsports after a wild ride at Darlington Raceway. Christopher Bell will drive the No. 61 Toyota for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Conner Jones will attempt to make his series debut in ThorSport Racing’s No. 66.

The Tyson 250 will take place on Friday, May 20, at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be on broadcasted on FOX.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article