Through the Gears: Darlington Betting Preview

In this episode of Through The Gears, host Mark Harris starts the podcast by recapping what he thought was the best race of the season so far in 2023. Harris then brings on guest Stephen Stumpf to discuss the odds board ahead of throwback weekend at Darlington.

The two discuss which comparable tracks can be used to find an edge before practice and qualifying, then transition into who we think you should bet prior to this weekend’s race. Mark has his sights set on a few favorites, but Stephen comes in with a long shot guy who has been running very well as of late.

Mark then gives out his best bet of the week. Just like at Dover a couple weeks ago, he is eyeing an equipment advantage matchup, but this week in the Craftsman Truck Series (AND an underdog!)

