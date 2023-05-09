Entry List: 2023 Music City 200

The ARCA Menards Series East visits Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, May 13 and 15 drivers are entered for the 200-lap race.

With only 15 entered, all drivers will make the third event of the 2023 season.

After driving the No. 20 Venturini Motorsports Toyota in the first two races, including picking up the win at Dover Motor Speedway, Jake Finch will transition to his family-owned No. 1 Toyota.

Taking Finch’s place in the No. 20 is Gio Ruggiero. It’ll be his series debut. In the track’s famed super late model event the All American 400, Ruggiero finished runner up last year.

Both Tanner Arms and Nate Moeller are back in East competition after both competed in the season opener, then didn’t compete at Dover.

Brayton Laster will make his East series debut in the No. 01 for Fast Track Racing. Laster has competed in three main series events, most recently the 2023 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Fast Track also welcomes back Stephanie Moyer in the No. 12. Moyer finished fourth in the 2022 East standings.

The East field will take the green flag on Saturday (May 13) at 9:30 p.m. ET with live coverage provided by FloRacing.

