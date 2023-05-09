Race Weekend Central
2022 ARCA East Nashville Fairgrounds pack racing - Sammy Smith, No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota (Credit: Austin Anthony/ARCA Racing used with permission)

Photo: Austin Anthony/ARCA Racing used with permission

Entry List: 2023 Music City 200

Mark Kristl

The ARCA Menards Series East visits Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, May 13 and 15 drivers are entered for the 200-lap race.

With only 15 entered, all drivers will make the third event of the 2023 season.

After driving the No. 20 Venturini Motorsports Toyota in the first two races, including picking up the win at Dover Motor Speedway, Jake Finch will transition to his family-owned No. 1 Toyota.

See also
ARCA Power Rankings: Venturini Powers Jesse Love to Points Lead

Taking Finch’s place in the No. 20 is Gio Ruggiero. It’ll be his series debut. In the track’s famed super late model event the All American 400, Ruggiero finished runner up last year.

Both Tanner Arms and Nate Moeller are back in East competition after both competed in the season opener, then didn’t compete at Dover.

Brayton Laster will make his East series debut in the No. 01 for Fast Track Racing. Laster has competed in three main series events, most recently the 2023 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Fast Track also welcomes back Stephanie Moyer in the No. 12. Moyer finished fourth in the 2022 East standings.

ARCA East Entry List for Nashville Fairgrounds

The East field will take the green flag on Saturday (May 13) at 9:30 p.m. ET with live coverage provided by FloRacing.

About the author

Frontstretch.com
Website

Mark Kristl joined Frontstretch at the beginning of the 2019 NASCAR season. He is the site's ARCA Menards Series editor. Kristl is also an Eagle Scout and a proud University of Dayton alum.

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x