Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson made contact on the final lap at Kansas Speedway in Sunday’s (May 7) event, but the bigger story was the contact — a la fist-to-face — that Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson made on pit road after the race.

Was the confrontation between Chastain and Gragson warranted? How divisive will the Hamlin-Larson contact be as Hamlin ended up winning the race? Adam Cheek and Tanner Marlar discuss the incidents as well as another solid entry in the recent Kansas Speedway lore.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article