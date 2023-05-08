Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson made contact on the final lap at Kansas Speedway in Sunday’s (May 7) event, but the bigger story was the contact — a la fist-to-face — that Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson made on pit road after the race.
Was the confrontation between Chastain and Gragson warranted? How divisive will the Hamlin-Larson contact be as Hamlin ended up winning the race? Adam Cheek and Tanner Marlar discuss the incidents as well as another solid entry in the recent Kansas Speedway lore.
