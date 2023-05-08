Here Are the 2023 Darlington Throwback Schemes

NASCAR is celebrating the whole year, as it’s the 75th anniversary of its founding. With that celebration comes some special paint schemes from NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck series teams for Darlington Raceway’s annual throwback weekend.
The races at Darlington will once again be held on Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-14. As each organization reveals its livery for the events, Frontstretch will keep you updated here. Remember to return to this page often as more paint schemes are revealed.
If a driver isn’t listed, the team hasn’t announced a throwback, or it opted not to participate in this year’s throwback theme.
Cup
Throwing back to Dale Jarrett‘s 2001 brown and white UPS No. 88 car. It’s the first of two schemes for Worldwide Express that honor the 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee.
The No. 4 will feature a similar design as what was originally planned for his Cup debut in 2001.
Carries Castrol’s classic design scheme and colors.
Chase honors his dad, Bill Elliott with a similar design and color as graced Awesome Bill’s No. 9 Dodge from the early 2000s.
Almirola’s No. 10 likens to Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s 2001 No. 8 Budweiser car in which he won at Daytona International Speedway in the summer “using lessons learned from his father.”
Blaney’s Menards No. 12 has a similar design as his father Dave Blaney‘s No. 10 sprint car from the mid 1990s.
The Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 carries the same flames that were on Tony Stewart‘s midget from 2000 when he won the Turkey Night Grand Prix.
The No. 20 resembles NASCAR Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth‘s No. 17 DEWALT car from his 2003 championship campaign.
22-year-old Burton throws back to his father Jeff Burton‘s pink and black No. 99 Exide car from 1999.
Logano’s No. 22 ports the blue, white and red colors of Mark Donohue‘s No. 16 AMC Matador from his 1973 victory at Riverside Raceway — Team Penske’s first NASCAR win.
As a part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary celebration, Byron’s No. 24 resembles Jeff Gordon‘s 50th anniversary scheme from 1998.
The Connecticut driver honors his father Jeff Preece with the same colors as his late model from 1998.
Gragson honors new Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson‘s 2014 Coca-Cola 600 victory with a similar paint scheme.
Jones’ No. 43 is close to Richard Petty’s 1968 car, when Petty got out of his car and on the hood to help repair damage during a race.
Honors Kurt Busch, who had a memorable finish battling Ricky Craven at Darlington in 2003.
Like Chastain, Stenhouse gives a nod to Dale Jarrett’s 2001 UPS car.
Berry, racing the No. 48 while Bowman recovers from injury, throws back to spotter Kevin Hamlin‘s No. 42 Texaco/Havoline car from the 2007 Xfinity Series season.
Gibbs’ first Cup Series throwback is based on Bobby Labonte‘s 1996 scheme that was run to celebrate Joe Gibbs’ induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Suarez’s No. 99 pays homage to Ricky Rudd‘s No. 26 green Quaker State car from the 1988 Daytona 500.
Xfinity
Custer honors Jason Leffler with a similar design as his No. 00 Haas car from 2004.
Mayer’s scheme is close to Kurt Busch’s black and blue No. 97 Sharpie scheme from his 2001 rookie season.
Richard Childress Racing is honoring Kevin Harvick in the Xfinity Series, with Creed’s No. 2 throwing back to Harvick’s 2001 championship-winning ACDelco car.
Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing No. 3 resembles Ferris Mowers’ first paint scheme in NASCAR when it sponsored Martin Truex Jr. in 2003 in the Busch North Series.
Allgaier’s special scheme pays tribute to BRANDT’s 70th anniversary.
Berry’s No. 8 resembles Hut Stricklin‘s Circuit City car from 1996.
NASCAR’s not the only one celebrating a major anniversary. This logo and design were inspired by the original Pilot Flying J logo; the brand is celebrating 65 years.
Likened to Harvick’s No. 21 from 2006 when he won his second Xfinity title.
Moffitt pays homage to Tim Richmond with the same design as his No. 25 red and gold Folgers car from 1986-1987.
Grala and Sam Hunt Racing are honoring first responders and NASCAR’s Safety and Response teams with a vintage firetruck look.
Ellis honors Kevin Harvick in his final Cup season with the Quicksilver black and silver design from 2005.
Karam’s No. 44 resembles Richard Childress‘ No. 3 CRC Chevrolet from the late ’70s.
Alpha Prime Racing’s third throwback, Earnhardt’s car is similar to his grandfather Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 Wheaties Chevrolet that ran in the 1997 All-Star Race.
Clements’ No. 51 is similar to Geoff Bodine‘s No. 5 scheme run in the mid-late 1980s.
Mills’ No. 53 references Herbie, the self-aware Volkswagen Beetle at the center of the Disney franchise.
Finchum’s car is likened to Eric McClure‘s No. 14 Hefty Black Out car from 2011.
Williams’ car references Kevin Harvick’s green and white No. 21 car that he ran in the inaugural Xfinity race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.
Tribute to Ken Block, who piloted the Ford Fiesta Rally car in 2010 in Gymkhana 3.
Trucks
A “Fauxback” for Wallace as TRICON Garage is throwing back to the defunct Red Horse Racing that competed in Trucks from about 2005 (was Clean Line Motorsports in 2004) to 2017.
Sanchez honors Mario Andretti and his 1967 Daytona 500 victory.
Thompson’s truck runs the same design as German Quiroga Jr.‘s No. 77 NET10 Wireless truck from 2013.
Heim’s Toyota resembles Timothy Peters‘ No. 17 truck from 2014.
Tanner Gray is running another “Fauxback” for TRICON Garage is throwing back to the defunct Red Horse Racing that competed in Trucks from about 2005 (was Clean Line Motorsports in 2004) to 2017.
Gray’s Toyota looks like the 2012 No. 11 truck driven by Todd Bodine.
Eckes’ Chevrolet replicates Hershel McGriff‘s No. 52 from the first Southern 500 in 1950.
Caruth will run a tribute to Wendell Scott, with a similar design and colors as Scott’s 1973 No. 34 when he was injured in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway.
Vargas’ No. 30 is similar to Sean Woodside‘s No. 31 truck that he ran at Mesa Marin Raceway in 2000.
The No. 35 features the same design as Buckshot Jones‘ No. 00 from 1999.
Ross Chastain
The “Melon Man” will sport the Petty Blue color of Lee Petty’s car from the 1950s/1960s.
Hocevar wants to race the truck, which honors Dale Jarrett’s 2001 brown and yellow UPS No. 88.
Dye’s No. 43 honors Richard Petty with the same design as the King’s STP car from 1976.
Alan pays homage to the late Adam Petty and his No. 45 Spree car from 1999.
The No. 52 features the same design and colors as Ivan Little‘s No. 61 Modified from the 1960s and 1970s.
Hill’s truck resembles the No. 1 MOPAR truck of Ted Musgrave from 2003.
About the author
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor while continuing to write daily fantasy and news articles. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.
Hey Menards- the Blaney Scheme is weak. let him run the actual colors of the throwback.
signed,
me
The Quaker State throwback car looks like a Steve Kinser race car. WoO Sprint and NASCAR Cup.
