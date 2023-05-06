Here Are the 2023 Darlington Throwback Schemes

NASCAR is celebrating the whole year, as it’s the 75th anniversary of its founding. With that celebration comes some special paint schemes from NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck series teams for Darlington Raceway’s annual throwback weekend.

The races at Darlington will once again be held on Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-14. As each organization reveals its livery for the events, Frontstretch will keep you updated here. Remember to return to this page often as more paint schemes are revealed.

If a driver isn’t listed, the team hasn’t announced a throwback, or it opted not to participate in this year’s throwback theme.

Cup

Ross Chastain

A slick ride if we do say so ourselves.



Props to @WWEXRacing and their long-time carrier partner, UPS. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/e2ljsbI1uf — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) May 2, 2023

Throwing back to Dale Jarrett‘s 2001 brown and white UPS No. 88 car. It’s the first of two schemes for Worldwide Express that honor the 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee.

Kevin Harvick

A throwback to what almost was.



The No. 4 @sunnydelight Ford Mustang gives a nod to @KevinHarvick's planned Cup Series debut scheme before he was called to run the No. 29. pic.twitter.com/PY7ejIPgHm — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 4, 2023

The No. 4 will feature a similar design as what was originally planned for his Cup debut in 2001.

Chase Elliott

Take a look at @llumarfilms No. 9 throwback scheme for @TooToughToTame. — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) May 5, 2023

Chase honors his dad, Bill Elliott with a similar design and color as graced Awesome Bill’s No. 9 Dodge from the early 2000s.

Aric Almirola

The team asked me to pick my favorite paint scheme for this year’s @TooToughToTame throwback race. @DaleJr’s 2001 Daytona win in the iconic Baseball scheme was the first that came to mind. An iconic and healing moment in our sport’s history. Honored to run it next weekend! pic.twitter.com/XgsSZfqWQz — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) May 2, 2023

Almirola’s No. 10 likens to Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s 2001 No. 8 Budweiser car in which he won at Daytona International Speedway in the summer “using lessons learned from his father.”

Ryan Blaney

12 days until we bring it back…

Excited that this year’s @MenardsRacing #NASCARThrowback honors a special hero of mine. Here’s to you, dad. (@BuckeyeBullet10) pic.twitter.com/oJbEcOs6lU — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) May 2, 2023

Blaney’s Menards No. 12 has a similar design as his father Dave Blaney‘s No. 10 sprint car from the mid 1990s.

Chase Briscoe

An iconic win from our iconic boss.

@ChaseBriscoe_14 and @Mahindra_USA are throwing back to @TonyStewart's 2000 Turkey Night Grand Prix win. pic.twitter.com/nq60PLTyGv — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 4, 2023

The Stewart-Haas Racing No. 14 carries the same flames that were on Tony Stewart‘s midget from 2000 when he won the Turkey Night Grand Prix.

Christopher Bell

#TeamDEWALT is kicking it back to 20 years ago in honor of Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth and his 2003 @NASCAR Cup Championship. @CBellRacing will run this memorable scheme at Darlington for #NASCARThrowback. pic.twitter.com/t9xW0LJaKZ — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) May 2, 2023

The No. 20 resembles NASCAR Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth‘s No. 17 DEWALT car from his 2003 championship campaign.

Harrison Burton

22-year-old Burton throws back to his father Jeff Burton‘s pink and black No. 99 Exide car from 1999.

Joey Logano

It’s all in the details as we celebrate Team Penske’s first @NASCAR win 50 years ago. pic.twitter.com/OJhaGgvAzG — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) April 23, 2023

Logano’s No. 22 ports the blue, white and red colors of Mark Donohue‘s No. 16 AMC Matador from his 1973 victory at Riverside Raceway — Team Penske’s first NASCAR win.

William Byron

50th Anniversary ➡️ 75th Anniversary



Taking a @JeffGordonWeb scheme from 25 years ago and giving it a little modern flare 🤌 #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/gNqca6lae5 — Axalta Racing (@AxaltaRacing) April 27, 2023

As a part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary celebration, Byron’s No. 24 resembles Jeff Gordon‘s 50th anniversary scheme from 1998.

Ryan Preece

Honoring his first racing hero.@RyanPreece_ will throwback to his dad's late model at Darlington in the No. 41 @UnitedRentals Ford Mustang. pic.twitter.com/dxssIT2p7r — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 4, 2023

The Connecticut driver honors his father Jeff Preece with the same colors as his late model from 1998.

Noah Gragson

Gragson honors new Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson‘s 2014 Coca-Cola 600 victory with a similar paint scheme.

Erik Jones

Feelin’ blue…



but in the best way 💙 pic.twitter.com/lnK3K87jCz — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LegacyMotorclub) May 5, 2023

Jones’ No. 43 is close to Richard Petty’s 1968 car, when Petty got out of his car and on the hood to help repair damage during a race.

Tyler Reddick

Honors Kurt Busch, who had a memorable finish battling Ricky Craven at Darlington in 2003.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Like Chastain, Stenhouse gives a nod to Dale Jarrett’s 2001 UPS car.

Alex Bowman/Josh Berry

Spotter Kevin Hamlin has been a long-time friend and ally of @Alex_Bowman’s career.



We're excited to honor Kevin with an #Ally48 #NASCARThrowback design at @TooToughToTame that highlights the scheme he raced in the 2007 #NASCAR Xfinity Series season. #PersonALLY pic.twitter.com/IJsjmMmMoU — Ally Racing (@allyracing) May 3, 2023

Berry, racing the No. 48 while Bowman recovers from injury, throws back to spotter Kevin Hamlin‘s No. 42 Texaco/Havoline car from the 2007 Xfinity Series season.

Ty Gibbs

‼️ THROWBACK ‼️



Next weekend @shrinershosp and @TyGibbs are throwing it back to the one-off scheme Bobby Labonte ran in celebration of Coach Gibbs’ induction into the NFL Hall of Fame. Who remembers the track and year?



Learn more about how you can help Shriner’s Children’s… pic.twitter.com/VR7DDqJ9Xl — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) May 4, 2023

Gibbs’ first Cup Series throwback is based on Bobby Labonte‘s 1996 scheme that was run to celebrate Joe Gibbs’ induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Daniel Suarez

Suarez’s No. 99 pays homage to Ricky Rudd‘s No. 26 green Quaker State car from the 1988 Daytona 500.

Xfinity

Cole Custer

Throwback’s dialed👌🏻



Pumped to honor Jason @TooToughToTame! Also pretty cool for my crew chief JT because he was an engineer on that car in 04’! pic.twitter.com/LepCFGUvYa — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) April 19, 2023

Custer honors Jason Leffler with a similar design as his No. 00 Haas car from 2004.

Sam Mayer

Mayer’s scheme is close to Kurt Busch‘s black and blue No. 97 Sharpie scheme from his 2001 rookie season.

Ty Dillon

Ty Dillon celebrates Darlington Throwback Weekend honoring Ferris’ first primary in the sport back in 2003. @tydillon | @FerrisMowers pic.twitter.com/HP0HxAnV4y — RCR (@RCRracing) May 4, 2023

Dillon’s Richard Childress Racing No. 3 resembles Ferris Mowers’ first paint scheme in NASCAR when it sponsored Martin Truex Jr. in 2003 in the Busch North Series.

Justin Allgaier

Past meets present. @J_Allgaier to pay homage to 70 years of @BRANDT_co with heritage scheme for @TooToughToTame. pic.twitter.com/QY6OQcZewj — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) May 2, 2023

Allgaier’s special scheme pays tribute to BRANDT’s 70th anniversary.

Josh Berry

Berry’s No. 8 resembles Hut Stricklin‘s Circuit City car from 1996.

Sammy Smith

Excited to share my Darlington car with you. The design was inspired by the original @PilotFlyingJ logo and commemorates the evolution of the Pilot brand as it celebrates 65 years! pic.twitter.com/NxGxuD6hUN — Sammy Smith (@sammysmithSS) April 25, 2023

NASCAR’s not the only one celebrating a major anniversary. This logo and design were inspired by the original Pilot Flying J logo; the brand is celebrating 65 years.

Brett Moffitt

🚨 PAINT SCHEME ALERT:🚨



For this year’s @TooToughToTame #NASCARThrowback Xfinity race, we’re throwing it back to a legend!



A man whose talent on track and charisma off track were loved by all,

Tim Richmond. #NASCAR75 #NASCAR #FutureFocused pic.twitter.com/KMSxwKA2UJ — AM Racing (@AMRacingNASCAR) May 2, 2023

Moffitt pays homage to Tim Richmond with the same design as his No. 25 red and gold Folgers car from 1986-1987.

Kaz Grala

🚨 Chief @KazGrala and Engine No. 26 are heading to @TooToughToTame with @FireDeptCoffee 🚨



Can't wait to rip the fence with this vintage-style firetruck scheme to honor @nascar’s fire & safety workers and first responders around the world. Happy #InternationalFirefightersDay! pic.twitter.com/R2pfhuWV5J — Sam Hunt Racing (@Team_SHR26) May 4, 2023

Grala and Sam Hunt Racing are honoring first responders and NASCAR’s Safety and Response teams with a vintage firetruck look.

Ryan Ellis

Ellis honors Kevin Harvick in his final Cup season with the Quicksilver black and silver design from 2005.

Sage Karam

Karam’s No. 44 resembles Richard Childress‘ No. 3 CRC Chevrolet from the late ’70s.

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Alpha Prime Racing’s third throwback, Earnhardt’s car is similar to his grandfather Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 Wheaties Chevrolet that ran in the 1997 All-Star Race.

Jeremy Clements

Clements’ No. 51 is similar to Geoff Bodine‘s No. 5 scheme run in the mid-late 1980s.

Matt Mills

Mills’ No. 53 references Herbie, the self-aware Volkswagen Beetle at the center of the Disney franchise.

Chad Finchum

We received nearly 700 votes on our @TooToughToTame #throwback & loved getting input from our fans. You voted for Eric McClure!@Wild_Willies, @ChadFinchum, Carl Long, and our whole team are stoked. However, with orange and black being the Wild Willies colors, we have jumped to… pic.twitter.com/KwWBXHwI9v — MBM Motorsports (@MBMMotorsports) May 3, 2023

Finchum’s car is likened to Eric McClure‘s No. 14 Hefty Black Out car from 2011.

Josh Williams

We're throwin' it back to 2005 with our @KevinHarvick looking scheme for @TooToughToTame! 💚💛



I'd love your vote for the best throwback of the weekend: https://t.co/lEwzyjX3Ja https://t.co/J2Bi4bD9jI pic.twitter.com/KpwuVPYpfK — Josh Williams (@Josh6williams) May 5, 2023

Williams’ car references Kevin Harvick’s green and white No. 21 car that he ran in the inaugural Xfinity race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

Trucks

Bubba Wallace

Rounding out the stable with a couple fauxbacks.



Not original Red Horse schemes, but you know we had to keep the spirit alive. 🐴 pic.twitter.com/9HlXGtoVqP — TRICON Garage (@TRICONGarage) May 5, 2023

A “Fauxback” for Wallace as TRICON Garage is throwing back to the defunct Red Horse Racing that competed in Trucks from about 2005 (was Clean Line Motorsports in 2004) to 2017.

Nick Sanchez

Sanchez honors Mario Andretti and his 1967 Daytona 500 victory.

Dean Thompson

⏪ 2013



Germán Quiroga Jr. 🤝 Dean Thompson pic.twitter.com/SGWbpCtLrf — TRICON Garage (@TRICONGarage) May 5, 2023

Thompson’s truck runs the same design as German Quiroga Jr.‘s No. 77 NET10 Wireless truck from 2013.

Corey Heim

⏪ 2014



Timothy Peters 🤝 Corey Heim pic.twitter.com/yo9cVLRZ2N — TRICON Garage (@TRICONGarage) May 5, 2023

Heim’s Toyota resembles Timothy Peters‘ No. 17 truck from 2014.

Tanner Gray

Rounding out the stable with a couple fauxbacks.



Not original Red Horse schemes, but you know we had to keep the spirit alive. 🐴 pic.twitter.com/9HlXGtoVqP — TRICON Garage (@TRICONGarage) May 5, 2023

Tanner Gray is running another “Fauxback” for TRICON Garage is throwing back to the defunct Red Horse Racing that competed in Trucks from about 2005 (was Clean Line Motorsports in 2004) to 2017.

Taylor Gray

⏪ 2012



Todd Bodine 🤝 Taylor Gray pic.twitter.com/LjHGajdjpO — TRICON Garage (@TRICONGarage) May 5, 2023

Gray’s Toyota looks like the 2012 No. 11 truck driven by Todd Bodine.

Christian Eckes

Eckes’ Chevrolet replicates Hershel McGriff‘s No. 52 from the first Southern 500 in 1950.

Rajah Caruth

Caruth will run a tribute to Wendell Scott, with a similar design and colors as Scott’s 1973 No. 34 when he was injured in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway.

Ryan Vargas

‼️THROWBACK REVEAL‼️



It’s a privilege to throwback to 1999 West Series Champion & West Coast racing legend Sean Woodside!



I ran against Sean MANY times in my early Late Model career so it was fitting to throwback to his Truck series starts!🚀#RangelineGroup | @OnPMotorsports pic.twitter.com/2Cw3qmxK3E — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) May 5, 2023

Vargas’ No. 30 is similar to Sean Woodside‘s No. 31 truck that he ran at Mesa Marin Raceway in 2000.

Jake Garcia

I’m honored to run this Buckshot Jones throwback scheme at Darlington. Buckshot was a part of my start in racing, so it’s very cool for me to run his paint scheme pic.twitter.com/Kz1VfQp4s4 — Jake Garcia (@JakeGarcia35) May 3, 2023

The No. 35 features the same design as Buckshot Jones‘ No. 00 from 1999.

Ross Chastain

Throwing it back to a 𝑳𝑬𝑮𝑬𝑵𝑫.@RossChastain will pilot this No. 41 Worldwide Express / Lee Petty throwback next weekend at Darlington Raceway. @WWEXRacing | @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/nUwXrFKGKy — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) May 3, 2023

The “Melon Man” will sport the Petty Blue color of Lee Petty’s car from the 1950s/1960s.

Carson Hocevar

We Love This Truck.@CarsonHocevar will honor Dale Jarrett at Darlington Raceway with a tribute to Jarrett’s 2001 UPS/Race the Truck livery.@CorporateWWE | @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/zmJHb0DyfX — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) May 1, 2023

Hocevar wants to race the truck, which honors Dale Jarrett’s 2001 brown and yellow UPS No. 88.

Daniel Dye

Dye’s No. 43 honors Richard Petty with the same design as the King’s STP car from 1976.

Lawless Alan

Best way to celebrate Throwback Thursday? Reveal your final throwback scheme for Darlington ⏪ @lawlessalan25 will run Adam Petty’s 1999 Spree livery on his AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado next weekend @TooToughToTame! pic.twitter.com/vbR1Z61Asg — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) May 4, 2023

Alan pays homage to the late Adam Petty and his No. 45 Spree car from 1999.

Stewart Friesen

🚨 It’s time to reveal our 2023 Darlington Raceway Throwback paint scheme! 🎨 @TooToughToTame



🗳️ The Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote went live on Darlington Raceway’s website at 9:30 a.m. ET this morning.



The vote will end on Thursday, May 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. @NASCAR_Trucks… pic.twitter.com/nv9lReZhFw — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) May 5, 2023

The No. 52 features the same design and colors as Ivan Little‘s No. 61 Modified from the 1960s and 1970s.

Timmy Hill

Excited to unveil our @UnitsStorage Ted Musgrave throwback for @TooToughToTame next month! Throwback weekend is one we always look forward to and it'll be great to see this iconic paint scheme back on track at The Lady in Black! #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/83gpkiJgsG — Hill Motorsports (@TeamHill56) April 19, 2023

Hill’s truck resembles the No. 1 MOPAR truck of Ted Musgrave from 2003.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article