Ryan Newman Joins Ware for Multiple Races

Ryan Newman is back in the NASCAR Cup Series, running multiple events for Rick Ware Racing, RWR announced May 5.

Newman’s first race with the team will be in the No. 51 at Darlington Raceway.

The 18-time Cup winner last competed in NASCAR’s top division of racing in 2021 while competing for RFK Racing.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Rick Ware Racing and Ford,” Newman said in a team release. “I think this will be good for all of us with our combined experience and knowledge.

“Being part of the Throwback Weekend at one of my favorite tracks in Darlington is pretty special. After recently being named on of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, it carries even more significance.”

This will be Newman’s 23rd different season he has competed in, and once he qualifies for the Goodyear 400, Newman will make his 726th career start in the Cup Series.

“He brings great depth and insight to RWR while we continue to grow as a team,” team owner Rick Ware added. “Ryan’s been a great ambassador for our sport and Ford. We’re really looking forward to racing with him this season.”

Newman’s other starts for Ware have not yet been announced, nor if he will drive the No. 51 in all races or in the No. 15 in any starts.

Newman will compete in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington May 14 at 1 p.m. ET. Broadcasting will be provided by FOX Sports 1.

