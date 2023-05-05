Here Are the 2023 Darlington Throwback Schemes

NASCAR is celebrating the whole year, as it’s the 75th anniversary of its founding. With that celebration comes some special paint schemes from NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck series teams for the annual Darlington Raceway throwback weekend.

The races at Darlington will once again be held on Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-14. As each organization reveals its livery for the events, Frontstretch will keep you updated here. Remember to return to this page often as more paint schemes are revealed.

If a driver isn’t listed, the team hasn’t announced a throwback, or it opted not to participate in this year’s throwback theme.

Cup

Ross Chastain

A slick ride if we do say so ourselves.



Props to @WWEXRacing and their long-time carrier partner, UPS. #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/e2ljsbI1uf — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) May 2, 2023

Throwing back to Dale Jarrett‘s 2001 brown and white UPS No. 88 car. It’s the first of two schemes for Worldwide Express that honor the 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee.

Kevin Harvick

A throwback to what almost was.



The No. 4 @sunnydelight Ford Mustang gives a nod to @KevinHarvick's planned Cup Series debut scheme before he was called to run the No. 29. pic.twitter.com/PY7ejIPgHm — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 4, 2023

Similar design as what was originally planned for his Cup debut in 2001.

Aric Almirola

The team asked me to pick my favorite paint scheme for this year’s @TooToughToTame throwback race. @DaleJr’s 2001 Daytona win in the iconic Baseball scheme was the first that came to mind. An iconic and healing moment in our sport’s history. Honored to run it next weekend! pic.twitter.com/XgsSZfqWQz — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) May 2, 2023

Likened to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2001 No. 8 Budweiser car in which he won at Daytona International Speedway in the summer.

Ryan Blaney

12 days until we bring it back…

Excited that this year’s @MenardsRacing #NASCARThrowback honors a special hero of mine. Here’s to you, dad. (@BuckeyeBullet10) pic.twitter.com/oJbEcOs6lU — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) May 2, 2023

Has a similar design as his father Dave Blaney‘s No. 10 sprint car from the mid 1990s.

Chase Briscoe

An iconic win from our iconic boss.

@ChaseBriscoe_14 and @Mahindra_USA are throwing back to @TonyStewart's 2000 Turkey Night Grand Prix win. pic.twitter.com/nq60PLTyGv — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 4, 2023

Carries the same flames that were on Tony Stewart‘s midget from 2000 when he won the Turkey Night Grand Prix.

Christopher Bell

#TeamDEWALT is kicking it back to 20 years ago in honor of Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth and his 2003 @NASCAR Cup Championship. @CBellRacing will run this memorable scheme at Darlington for #NASCARThrowback. pic.twitter.com/t9xW0LJaKZ — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) May 2, 2023

Resembles NASCAR Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth‘s No. 17 DEWALT car from his 2003 championship campaign.

Joey Logano

It’s all in the details as we celebrate Team Penske’s first @NASCAR win 50 years ago. pic.twitter.com/OJhaGgvAzG — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) April 23, 2023

Sports the blue, white and red colors of Mark Donohue‘s No. 16 from his 1973 victory at Riverside Raceway — Team Penske’s first NASCAR win.

William Byron

50th Anniversary ➡️ 75th Anniversary



Taking a @JeffGordonWeb scheme from 25 years ago and giving it a little modern flare 🤌 #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/gNqca6lae5 — Axalta Racing (@AxaltaRacing) April 27, 2023

Resembles Jeff Gordon‘s 50th anniversary scheme from 1998.

Ryan Preece

Honoring his first racing hero.@RyanPreece_ will throwback to his dad's late model at Darlington in the No. 41 @UnitedRentals Ford Mustang. pic.twitter.com/dxssIT2p7r — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 4, 2023

Honors his father Jeff Preece with the same colors as his late model from 1998.

Noah Gragson

Honors Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson‘s 2014 Coca-Cola 600 victory with a similar paint scheme.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

A nod to Dale Jarrett’s 2001 UPS car.

Alex Bowman/Josh Berry

Spotter Kevin Hamlin has been a long-time friend and ally of @Alex_Bowman’s career.



We're excited to honor Kevin with an #Ally48 #NASCARThrowback design at @TooToughToTame that highlights the scheme he raced in the 2007 #NASCAR Xfinity Series season. #PersonALLY pic.twitter.com/IJsjmMmMoU — Ally Racing (@allyracing) May 3, 2023

Throws back to spotter Kevin Hamlin‘s No. 42 Texaco/Havoline car from the 2007 Xfinity Series season.

Ty Gibbs

‼️ THROWBACK ‼️



Next weekend @shrinershosp and @TyGibbs are throwing it back to the one-off scheme Bobby Labonte ran in celebration of Coach Gibbs’ induction into the NFL Hall of Fame. Who remembers the track and year?



Learn more about how you can help Shriner’s Children’s… pic.twitter.com/VR7DDqJ9Xl — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) May 4, 2023

Based on Bobby Labonte‘s 1996 scheme that was run to celebrate Joe Gibbs’ induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Daniel Suarez

Likened to Ricky Rudd‘s No. 26 green Quaker State car from the 1988 Daytona 500.

Xfinity

Cole Custer

Throwback’s dialed👌🏻



Pumped to honor Jason @TooToughToTame! Also pretty cool for my crew chief JT because he was an engineer on that car in 04’! pic.twitter.com/LepCFGUvYa — Cole Custer (@ColeCuster) April 19, 2023

Honors Jason Leffler with a similar design as his No. 00 Haas car from 2004.

Sam Mayer

Close to Kurt Busch‘s black and blue No. 97 Sharpie scheme from his 2001 rookie season.

Ty Dillon

Ty Dillon celebrates Darlington Throwback Weekend honoring Ferris’ first primary in the sport back in 2003. @tydillon | @FerrisMowers pic.twitter.com/HP0HxAnV4y — RCR (@RCRracing) May 4, 2023

Resembles Ferris Motors’ first paint scheme in NASCAR when it sponsored Martin Truex Jr. in 2003 in the Busch North Series.

Justin Allgaier

Past meets present. @J_Allgaier to pay homage to 70 years of @BRANDT_co with heritage scheme for @TooToughToTame. pic.twitter.com/QY6OQcZewj — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) May 2, 2023

Special scheme that pays tribute to BRANDT’s 70th anniversary.

Josh Berry

Resembles Hut Stricklin‘s Circuit City car from 1996.

Sammy Smith

Excited to share my Darlington car with you. The design was inspired by the original @PilotFlyingJ logo and commemorates the evolution of the Pilot brand as it celebrates 65 years! pic.twitter.com/NxGxuD6hUN — Sammy Smith (@sammysmithSS) April 25, 2023

NASCAR’s not the only one celebrating a major anniversary. This logo and design were inspired by the original Pilot Fly J logo; the brand is celebrating 65 years.

Brett Moffitt

🚨 PAINT SCHEME ALERT:🚨



For this year’s @TooToughToTame #NASCARThrowback Xfinity race, we’re throwing it back to a legend!



A man whose talent on track and charisma off track were loved by all,

Tim Richmond. #NASCAR75 #NASCAR #FutureFocused pic.twitter.com/KMSxwKA2UJ — AM Racing (@AMRacingNASCAR) May 2, 2023

Pays homage to Tim Richmond with the same design as his No. 25 red and gold Folgers car from 1986-1987.

Kaz Grala

🚨 Chief @KazGrala and Engine No. 26 are heading to @TooToughToTame with @FireDeptCoffee 🚨



Can't wait to rip the fence with this vintage-style firetruck scheme to honor @nascar’s fire & safety workers and first responders around the world. Happy #InternationalFirefightersDay! pic.twitter.com/R2pfhuWV5J — Sam Hunt Racing (@Team_SHR26) May 4, 2023

Honors first responders and NASCAR’s Safety and Response teams with a vintage firetruck look.

Ryan Ellis

Honors Kevin Harvick in his final Cup season with the Quicksilver black and silver design from 2005.

Sage Karam

Resembles Richard Childress‘ No. 3 CRC car from the late ’70s-’80s.

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Similar to Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 Wheaties car from the 1997 All-Star Race.

Jeremy Clements

Similar to Geoff Bodine‘s No. 5 scheme run in the mid-late 1980s.

Matt Mills

Throws back to Herbie, the Volkswagen from the movie.

Chad Finchum

We received nearly 700 votes on our @TooToughToTame #throwback & loved getting input from our fans. You voted for Eric McClure!@Wild_Willies, @ChadFinchum, Carl Long, and our whole team are stoked. However, with orange and black being the Wild Willies colors, we have jumped to… pic.twitter.com/KwWBXHwI9v — MBM Motorsports (@MBMMotorsports) May 3, 2023

Likened to Eric McClure‘s No. 14 Hefty Black Out car from 2011.

Trucks

Nick Sanchez

Honoring Mario Andretti and his 1967 Daytona 500 victory.

Christian Eckes

Replicates Hershel McGriff‘s No. 52 from the first Southern 500 in 1950.

Rajah Caruth

Tribute to Wendell Scott, with a similar design and colors as Scott’s 1973 No. 34 when he was injured in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway.

Jake Garcia

I’m honored to run this Buckshot Jones throwback scheme at Darlington. Buckshot was a part of my start in racing, so it’s very cool for me to run his paint scheme pic.twitter.com/Kz1VfQp4s4 — Jake Garcia (@JakeGarcia35) May 3, 2023

Same design as Buckshot Jones‘ No. 00 from 1999.

Ross Chastain

Throwing it back to a 𝑳𝑬𝑮𝑬𝑵𝑫.@RossChastain will pilot this No. 41 Worldwide Express / Lee Petty throwback next weekend at Darlington Raceway. @WWEXRacing | @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/nUwXrFKGKy — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) May 3, 2023

Sports the Petty Blue color of Lee Petty’s car from the 1950s/1960s.

Carson Hocevar

We Love This Truck.@CarsonHocevar will honor Dale Jarrett at Darlington Raceway with a tribute to Jarrett’s 2001 UPS/Race the Truck livery.@CorporateWWE | @TooToughToTame pic.twitter.com/zmJHb0DyfX — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) May 1, 2023

Hocevar wants to race the truck, which honors Dale Jarrett’s 2001 brown and yellow UPS No. 88.

Lawless Alan

Best way to celebrate Throwback Thursday? Reveal your final throwback scheme for Darlington ⏪ @lawlessalan25 will run Adam Petty’s 1999 Spree livery on his AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado next weekend @TooToughToTame! pic.twitter.com/vbR1Z61Asg — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) May 4, 2023

Pays homage to Adam Petty and his No. 45 Spree car from 1999.

Timmy Hill

Excited to unveil our @UnitsStorage Ted Musgrave throwback for @TooToughToTame next month! Throwback weekend is one we always look forward to and it'll be great to see this iconic paint scheme back on track at The Lady in Black! #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/83gpkiJgsG — Hill Motorsports (@TeamHill56) April 19, 2023

Resembles the No. 1 MOPAR truck of Ted Musgrave from 2003.

