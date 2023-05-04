Bubba Wallace Running 2 Truck Races for TRICON

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Bubba Wallace will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for a pair of races with TRICON Garage, TRICON announced May 4.

Wallace will drive the No. 1 at Darlington Raceway and North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Annie Bosko, a recording artist for Stone Country Records, and Pristine Auction will sponsor the efforts.

“We’re thrilled to have Bubba in one of our trucks at Darlington at North Wilkesboro,” TRICON co-owner Johnny Gray said in a team release. “Having a [NASCAR] Cup Series driver with his level of experience join us will only help elevate our program. We fully believe we will have multiple entries in contention for the win at both races and the No. 1 will be no exception.”

The races will mark Wallace’s first Truck appearances since 2021, when he finished 11th at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track. His last asphalt start came at Texas Motor Speedway in 2019.

Wallace has six wins, 15 top fives and 28 top 10s in 49 career Truck starts since 2013.

He competes full time in the NASCAR Cup Series for 23XI Racing, with one top five and two top 10s so far in 2023.

The No. 1 has been fielded part time in 2023 for TRICON.

