Here Are the 2023 Darlington Throwback Schemes

NASCAR is celebrating the whole year, as it’s the 75th anniversary of its founding. With that celebration comes some special paint schemes from NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck series teams for the annual Darlington Raceway throwback weekend.
The races at Darlington will once again be held on Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-14. As each organization reveals its livery for the events, Frontstretch will keep you updated here. Remember to return to this page often as more paint schemes are revealed.
If a driver isn’t listed, the team hasn’t announced a throwback, or it opted not to participate in this year’s throwback theme.
Cup
Throwing back to Dale Jarrett‘s 2001 brown and white UPS No. 88 car. It’s the first of two schemes for Worldwide Express that honor the 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee.
Likened to Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2001 No. 8 Budweiser car in which he won at Daytona International Speedway in the summer.
Has a similar design as his father Dave Blaney‘s No. 10 sprint car from the mid 1990s.
Resembles NASCAR Hall of Famer Matt Kenseth‘s No. 17 DEWALT car from his 2003 championship campaign.
Sports the blue, white and red colors of Mark Donohue‘s No. 16 from his 1973 victory at Riverside Raceway — Team Penske’s first NASCAR win.
Resembles Jeff Gordon‘s 50th anniversary scheme from 1998.
A nod to Dale Jarrett’s 2001 UPS car.
Throws back to spotter Kevin Hamlin’s No. 42 Texaco/Havoline car from the 2007 Xfinity Series season.
Likened to Ricky Rudd‘s No. 26 green Quaker State car from the 1988 Daytona 500.
Xfinity
Honors Jason Leffler with a similar design as his No. 00 Haas car from 2004.
Close to Kurt Busch‘s black and blue No. 97 Sharpie scheme from his 2001 rookie season.
Special scheme that pays tribute to BRANDT’s 70th anniversary.
Resembles Hut Stricklin‘s Circuit City car from 1996.
NASCAR’s not the only one celebrating a major anniversary. This logo and design were inspired by the original Pilot Fly J logo; the brand is celebrating 65 years.
Pays homage to Tim Richmond with the same design as his No. 25 red and gold Folgers car from 1986-1987.
Honors Kevin Harvick in his final Cup season with the Quicksilver black and silver design from 2005.
Resembles Richard Childress‘ No. 3 CRC car from the late ’70s-’80s.
Similar to Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 Wheaties car from the 1997 All-Star Race.
Similar to Geoff Bodine‘s No. 5 scheme run in the mid-late 1980s.
Likened to Eric McClure‘s No. 14 Hefty Black Out car from 2011.
Trucks
Honoring Mario Andretti and his 1967 Daytona 500 victory.
Replicates Hershel McGriff‘s No. 52 from the first Southern 500 in 1950.
Same design as Buckshot Jones‘ No. 00 from 1999.
Ross Chastain
Sports the Petty Blue color of Lee Petty’s car from the 1950s/1960s.
Hocevar wants to race the truck, which honors Dale Jarrett’s 2001 brown and yellow UPS No. 88 from 2001.
Resembles the No. 1 MOPAR truck of Ted Musgrave from 2003.
