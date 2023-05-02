Race Weekend Central
Here Are the 2023 Darlington Throwback Schemes

NASCAR is celebrating the whole year, as it’s the 75th anniversary of its founding. With that celebration comes some special paint schemes from NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck series teams for the annual Darlington Raceway throwback weekend.

The races at Darlington will once again be held on Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-14. As each organization reveals its livery for the events, Frontstretch will keep you updated here. Remember to return to this page often as more paint schemes are revealed.

If a driver isn’t listed, the team hasn’t announced a throwback, or it opted not to participate in this year’s throwback theme.

Cup

Ross Chastain

Throwing back to Dale Jarrett‘s 2001 brown and white UPS No. 88 car. It’s the first of two schemes for Worldwide Express that honor the 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee.

Ryan Blaney

Has a similar design as his father Dave Blaney‘s No. 10 sprint car from the mid 1990s.

Joey Logano

Sports the blue, white and red colors of Mark Donohue‘s No. 16 from his 1973 victory at Riverside Raceway — Team Penske’s first NASCAR win.

William Byron

Resembles Jeff Gordon‘s 50th anniversary scheme from 1998.

Daniel Suarez

Likened to Ricky Rudd‘s No. 26 green Quaker State car from the 1988 Daytona 500.

Xfinity

Cole Custer

Honors Jason Leffler with a similar design as his No. 00 Haas car from 2004.

Sam Mayer

Close to Kurt Busch‘s black and blue No. 97 Sharpie scheme from his 2001 rookie season.

Justin Allgaier

Special scheme that pays tribute to BRANDT’s 70th anniversary.

Josh Berry

Resembles Hut Stricklin‘s Circuit City car from 1996.

Sammy Smith

NASCAR’s not the only one celebrating a major anniversary. This logo and design were inspired by the original Pilot Fly J logo; the brand is celebrating 65 years.

Brett Moffitt

Pays homage to Tim Richmond with the same design as his No. 25 red and gold Folgers car from 1986-1987.

Ryan Ellis

Honors Kevin Harvick in his final Cup season with the Quicksilver black and silver design from 2005.

Jeremy Clements

Similar to Geoff Bodine‘s No. 5 scheme run in the mid-late 1980s.

Trucks

Nick Sanchez

Honoring Mario Andretti and his 1967 Daytona 500 victory.

Carson Hocevar

Hocevar wants to race the truck, which honors Dale Jarrett’s 2001 brown and yellow UPS No. 88 from 2001.

Timmy Hill

Resembles the No. 1 MOPAR truck of Ted Musgrave from 2003.

