What Happened?

Martin Truex Jr. held off Ross Chastain with only two fresh tires after a late-race restart to claim his first victory since 2021 at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday, May 1. Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Denny Hamlin completed the top five finishers.

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion snapped a 54-race losing streak with his victory and swept the weekend for the Truex name after his brother Ryan Truex won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

But What Really Happened?

Here we go again.

At one point or another, chances are that Chastain has probably at least been the cause of a wreck involving your favorite driver. Heck, he might have done it just recently on Monday if you’re a Kyle Larson fan.

"That was a little too aggressive in my opinion."- Rusty Wallace https://t.co/5SMW0NEyPG pic.twitter.com/BKjnHgjTN4 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 1, 2023

But if you’re a fan of Larson – or Brennan Poole for that matter – you should be happy to know that the Melon Man apologized for the contact immediately after on the radio. He, as he has done in the past, stated that he did not mean to cause the incident.

"I DID NOT mean to do that."- Ross Chastain https://t.co/iCSrSLSIs4 pic.twitter.com/urlK3O7QRb — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 1, 2023

And you know what? Maybe he didn’t. He very likely doesn’t like being the brunt of the “Thanks Ross” jokes that we’ve all seen on social media. He also likely doesn’t like to have to watch his list of friends dwindle within the Cup garage area week after week. When Chastain apologizes, he probably does mean it.

But frankly, that doesn’t matter anymore.

As FOX commentator Clint Bowyer hinted at on the broadcast, Chastain being the cause of a crash that involves other drivers has become almost a matter of “when” rather than “if.”

Why does it keep happening then?

NASCAR has always been a self-policing sport, as drivers often retaliate in the same fashion they were wronged. So, when will a driver finally retaliate? Who will climb out of the car after shoving Chastain the wrong way and say to the swarming media scrum, “Sorry. I didn’t mean to.”?

Because so far, despite all of the griping, groaning and finger pointing aimed at the No. 1, nobody has done so.

Drivers can fight back all they like when it comes to retaliation. On Monday, Larson returned to the racetrack with a damaged car to score what points he could. Although, in the closing laps of the race when Chastain was trying to run down race leader Truex, Larson blocked the No. 1 for a number of laps and pushed him behind the leader by over a second.

Did it affect the race winner outcome? With the final caution waving only a few laps later, we’ll never know. However, in the end, Chastain still finished second, and Larson finished 32nd.

It seems like a slap on the wrist, right?

Is it going to stop Chastain from making another mistake in the future? Maybe next week. But the week after that – when this is old news – we’ll likely see another driver involved in a Chastain skirmish, and we’ll start this conversation again.

Who Stood Out?

It’s a 54-race winless streak snapped for Truex, but for the first half of the 400-mile event, it was shaping up to be another Byron smackdown.

On top of winning stage one, the No. 24 team led a whopping race-high 193 laps out of 400 on the Monster Mile. During stage two, Byron faded after being passed by Chastain for the lead. Afterward, an ill-handling car kept the Hendrick Motorsports driver from retaking the lead again. He finished fourth when it was all said and done.

While it didn’t result in a win, however, it kept in tune with a common theme for 2023 – HMS is fast.

In only the first 11 races of this season, Byron has now led 579 laps in the Cup Series. That’s 154 more than he led in the entirety of 2021 and only 167 away from tying his total amount in 2022.

Last year, it was at this point in the season that Byron was experiencing a drought of top-10 finishes that stretched seven races all the way until Sonoma Raceway. That drought doesn’t appear to be happening in 2023, and the rest of the field should start to be concerned if they aren’t already.

Who Fell Flat?

Polesitter Kyle Busch picked up right where he left off last weekend on lap 1. For a small amount of the first stage on Monday, Talladega Superspeedway’s winner appeared as though he would be the man to beat for the duration of the 400-lap event.

All it took to ruin that, however, was a speeding penalty. Again. For the fourth time this season.

Early trouble for the No. 8.



@KyleBusch receives a penalty for speeding on pit road and will start from the rear of the field on the restart. pic.twitter.com/r0Z1gHCsbl — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 1, 2023

Unlike what had happened at Auto Club Speedway earlier this year, the No. 8 team’s problems only snowballed from there.

On the following restart, Busch resumed his race at the tail end of the field. Not a problem, right? After all, he did have the fastest car before the yellow and should have been able to work his way through the field.

Alas, on lap 36, in what was only one of four total caution-causing incidents of the whole day, the No. 8 was swept up in calamity on the frontstretch when he collided with the No. 77 of Ty Dillon.

"I don't know what happened … It just snapped loose."- Daniel Suárez pic.twitter.com/5JWhGryFpy — Jamie Little (@JamieLittleTV) May 1, 2023

Despite the damage, somehow the Richard Childress Racing team was able to patch the Chevrolet just enough for Rowdy to continue running competitively again. However, just as responsible as the team was for putting Busch back into a competitive position, it was equally responsible for taking him out.

On a following caution flag as the field came to pit road, the RCR team opted to stay out to try to end the stage with some track position on older tires. Not only did the call not put Busch in a better position, it also ruined his day.

Busch plummeted through the field and didn’t stop until after he was lapped and barely lost to teammate Austin Dillon for the free pass position at the end of stage one.

Kyle Busch paid dearly for that call to stay out.



Not only didn't get any stage points but now is stuck a lap down. Roller coaster day for that team. #NASCAR #Wurth400 — Dalton Hopkins (@PitLaneLT) May 1, 2023

Busch never recovered after that and had to settle for a 21st-place finish after what appeared to be a start to a promising day.

And it was all because of yet another speeding penalty.

Better Than Last Time?

More NASCAR Cup Series races starting at noon, please.

We watched a whole #NASCAR Cup Series race today, and it is only 4:30 p.m. ET.



I like this. — Dalton Hopkins (@PitLaneLT) May 1, 2023

Last year, the talk of the Dover Downs was a 3 p.m. ET. start time being the cause of the 2022 version of the Monster Mile race being postponed to Monday afternoon. Fans clamored and demanded an earlier start time for Dover’s race so perhaps NASCAR could at least get to the required distance to make the race official.

This year, they got what they wanted. Sunday’s original start time was set for 1 p.m. ET.

And it still rained.

However, NASCAR postponed the event to noon rather than later in the afternoon to try and get the 400-mile race in. That they did, and even better, a majority of the crowd even returned.

This might be the best crowd I've seen for a postponed #NASCAR Cup race since I've covered the sport.



Again, *might*. — Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) May 1, 2023

Those loyal Delaware race fans were treated with much of the same type of racing they had seen last year. Monday’s race saw a similar number of leaders as there were in 2022 with eight and only two more lead changes with 19.

Additionally, many drivers seemed to make use of the top or bottom lane when they needed to, and there was some tire wear during those long green flag runs.

However, also like last year, clean air appeared to be king. Just ask winner Truex, who only had two fresh tires after the final restart and still outran Chastain’s fresh four.

Paint Scheme of the Race

We’ve seen many famous figures begin team co-ownership in the past, but almost always it ends with their name in association only.

Not so much for recording artist Pitbull.

The co-owner of Trackhouse Racing has made the oft appearance in his race team’s shop to give a rousing speech to his employees. Other than that, however, the rapper’s involvement with his race team was scarce.

This past week, however, he announced his new album, which will be released on July 7 this year. Its name? Trackhouse.

Trackhouse: the album.



Dropping July 7th. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/APpKNXdT4h — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) April 24, 2023

In addition to having one of the coolest album covers ever, which features the team cars of Chastain and Daniel Suarez, the latter’s car was adorned by a special paint scheme featuring Mr. Worldwide’s likeness.

Buckle up, @pitbull.@Daniel_SuarezG bout to take you for a WILD ride in Dover. 😎 pic.twitter.com/P4KbTfW7yH — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) April 25, 2023

Additionally, Suarez’s scheme features an emerald green number color and a nice contrast of green and blue. Of course, that all culminates next to Mr. 305.

Dale!

What’s Next?

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Yellow Brick Road.

The sport heads to the Kansas Speedway for its first of two visits to the Midwest mile-and-a-half circuit. Qualifying for the AdventHealth 400 will begin on Saturday, May 6, at 5:50 p.m. ET, and the field will take the green on Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. ET with television coverage provided by FOX Sports 1.

