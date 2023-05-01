Race Weekend Central
Entry List: 2023 Heart Of America 200

Taylor Kornhoff

The NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series takes the stage at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

Thirty-six drivers will qualify so barring any changes to the entry list, all drivers will make the race.

Toni Breidinger is set to debut in the NASCAR Truck Series this weekend, driving the No. 1 Toyota for TRICON Garage with Victoria’s Secret on the hood.

Some notable cup stars have opted to join the Truck Series this weekend, starting with Ross Chastain who will once again be driving the No. 41 for Niece Motorsports, and Kyle Busch will take up a spot in the Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 51.

Johnny Sauter steps into the No. 04 Roper Racing Ford that has been run by Kaden Honeycutt so far this season.

Nick Leitz is behind the wheel of the No. 20 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports.

Josh Reaume will take to the track in the rotating No. 22 ride for AM racing.

Following Blake Bainbridge’s move to the GMS Racing No. 43 team, Bob Heilburn joins Halmar-Friesen Racing as the new crew chief for the No.52.

Brennan Poole is behind the wheel of the No. 146 Toyota for G2G Racing, Tyler Hill makes a start in the No. 56 for Hill Motorsports and Justin Carroll will pilot the No. 90 Toyota.

Heart of America 200 Entry List

The 2023 Heart of America 200 will take place Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET and will be on FOX Sports 1.

