Jake Finch Hangs On in Overtime, Wins ARCA East Race at Dover

In a day in which three of its drivers failed to finish on the lead lap, Venturini Motorsports also took home the trophy from the ARCA Menards Series East race at Dover Motor Speedway. Jake Finch hung on in an overtime restart on Saturday (April 29) to earn his first-career East victory.

ARCA Menards Series West points leader Landen Lewis made contact with Finch on the final lap, but he was unable to beat the VMS driver. It’s Lewis’ fourth runner-up result of the 2023 season as he finished second in all three West series races in 2023 too.

After finishing second in the East season opener at Five Flags Speedway, Luke Fenhaus wound up third.

William Sawalich led every lap at Five Flags, but he was unable to match his dominating performance in his No. 18 Toyota. While he started first due to inclement weather forcing series officials to cancel qualifying, Sawalich brought his No. 18 home in fourth.

Lavar Scott fought a very loose No. 6 Rev Racing Chevrolet all day and he still finished fifth, a solid run for the rookie at his home racetrack.

Zachary Tinkle was the beneficiary of several lucky dogs to earn his career-best ARCA finish of sixth place, the last driver on the lead lap.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article