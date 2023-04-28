Xfinity Wraps Up 2023 Dash 4 Cash By Hosting The Green Beret Project at Dover

Another NASCAR Xfinity Series driver will cash in this weekend with a $100,000 check at Dover Motor Speedway.

For the ninth consecutive season representing the entitlement sponsor of the Xfinity Series, the Dash 4 Cash wraps up on Saturday (April 29) at Dover. The three winners thus far in 2023 have been Justin Allgaier (Richmond Raceway, for the fifth time in his career), John Hunter Nemechek (Martinsville Speedway) and Cole Custer (Talladega Superspeedway).

After winning his second career Xfinity race at Talladega last weekend, Jeb Burton qualified to race for this week’s $100,000 prize. Sheldon Creed from Richard Childress Racing, Parker Kligerman of Big Machine Racing Team and Custer will be the three additional eligible drivers.

Through its partnership with NASCAR, Xfinity highlights efforts within the community on a yearly basis, such as Project Up. Its end-of-the-year award, the Comcast Community Champion, is the equivalent to the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

“Xfinity empowers the next generation within local communities, building a more equitable future,” Matt Lederer, vp, brand partnerships of Xfinity, said. “Through our Dash 4 Cash program, Xfinity simultaneously raises the stakes for our drivers while partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs and Veterans Organizations in the communities that surround our NASCAR tracks.

“So far, Xfinity has donated more than $200,000, provided laptops, and supported STEM programs in these areas to make a real impact and close the digital divide.”

During the 2023 Dash 4 Cash races, Xfinity hosted CodeVA at Richmond at the beginning of April. CodeVA is Virginia’s stateside Computer Science advocacy, teacher training and support organization. It also partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs and Veteran’s Service Organizations in the Dash 4 Cash race communities.

“CodeVA and Xfinity share a commitment to STEM initiatives and uplifting the Virginia local community,” Chris Dovi, executive director of CodeVA, said in a statement. “It was so great to have an opportunity to experience the NASCAR race in Richmond.”

This weekend at Dover, Xfinity will be hosting the Green Beret Project, which offers at-risk youth dynamic programming after school during the weekdays and on weekends. Two years ago, Comcast opened a new Lift Zone in Dover, Del., in its partnership with The Green Beret Project. Through the lift zone, it was a safe space for students to access the internet for free, allowing them to participate in distance learning and do schoolwork.

“The Green Beret Project is thrilled to have an ongoing partnership with Xfinity, a brand committed to empowering the future generation,” Adam Kramer, executive director of The Green Beret Project, said. “it’s great to be able to host our organization here at Dover and see some NASCAR racing!”

Josh Berry, who is also replacing an injured Alex Bowman in the NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend, is the defending winner of the Xfinity Series race at Dover.

