Parker Kligerman on Dover Xfinity Pole After Qualifying Canceled

Practice and qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway have been canceled due to inclement weather, with the lineup for Saturday’s (April 29) race set by the NASCAR rule book.

Parker Kligerman will start on the pole, with Cole Custer on the outside of the front row.

Sheldon Creed, Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff round out the top five.

With 39 cars entered, one fails to qualify: Dawson Cram in CHK Racing’s No. 74. A 40th car, the No. 77 of Carson Hocevar for Spire Motorsports, had withdrawn on Thursday, April 27.

Dover Xfinity Lineup

The A-Game 200 is set for Saturday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m. ET, with TV coverage via FOX Sports 1.

