Parker Kligerman on Dover Xfinity Pole After Qualifying Canceled

Practice and qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway have been canceled due to inclement weather, with the lineup for Saturday’s (April 29) race set by the NASCAR rule book.
Parker Kligerman will start on the pole, with Cole Custer on the outside of the front row.
Sheldon Creed, Jeb Burton and Parker Retzlaff round out the top five.
With 39 cars entered, one fails to qualify: Dawson Cram in CHK Racing’s No. 74. A 40th car, the No. 77 of Carson Hocevar for Spire Motorsports, had withdrawn on Thursday, April 27.
Dover Xfinity Lineup
The A-Game 200 is set for Saturday, April 29, at 1:30 p.m. ET, with TV coverage via FOX Sports 1.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
