Charles Leclerc Upsets Red Bull for Pole in Azerbaijan

Charles Leclerc stormed to his first pole position since the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix during Friday’s (April 28) qualifying for Formula 1’s 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Leclerc usurped the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez to take the top spot while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz had to settle for fourth on the grid after struggling for competitive pace throughout Q3. This pole is Leclerc’s third consecutive first-place start on the streets of Baku, a streak dating back to 2021.

“For sure, I’m surprised,” Leclerc told Sky Sports’ Mark Webber after the session. “We came into the weekend thinking that it would be a great weekend if we are in front of Aston [Martin] and Mercedes in qualifying and at the end we are on pool. So it’s a really good surprise. We must not forget that our race car is maybe still behind the Red Bull, so it’s going to be difficult to keep the lead but that’s the target.”

The results of Friday’s qualifying session have determined the starting order for Sunday’s (April 30) Grand Prix, while Saturday (April 29) will see the debut of the newly-minted Sprint format, featuring a shootout qualifying session in the morning with the effectively standalone F1 Sprint later in the day.

Introducing… Sprint Saturday ✨



🗓️ All-new weekend format

👀 Saturday's Sprint sessions do not affect the Grand Prix

⏱️ Friday's qualifying sets Sunday's grid

🆕 New Sprint Shootout qualifying session



The first Sprint Saturday is only four days away! 📅#F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/vPq9kYuyH4 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2023

Q3

The heat turned up early in Q3 when Verstappen and Leclerc set identical times of 1:40.445; Verstappen was scored ahead of Leclerc by setting his time prior to Leclerc’s. This was the first time – to the memory of the commentary team – that two cars had set identical qualifying times since the famous three-way tie in qualifying for the 1997 European Grand Prix at Jerez.

Leclerc’s early show of pace carried well throughout Q3 as the rest of the field seemed quiet compared to the three-way fight between himself, Verstappen and Perez.

Q2

George Russell was shockingly eliminated from Q2 in 11th place moments before the checkered flag. The Briton was sitting in 10th place behind Hamilton as the session came to close, when Piastri put on a last-ditch effort to improve his lap time, and did so by placing his McLaren in ninth, dropping Hamilton to 10th and Russell to elimination.

American rookie Logan Sargeant was eliminated from Q2 in 15th place after achieving the first progression beyond Q1 of his young career. With this effort, Sargeant became the first American driver to reach an F1 Q2 session since Scott Speed did so in the 2007 British Grand Prix

Eliminated from Q2 were:

11. George Russell

12. Esteban Ocon

13. Alex Albon

14. Valtteri Bottas

15. Logan Sargeant

Q1

Nyck De Vries triggered the first red flag of the day when he planted his AlphaTauri machine in the turn 3 barriers. The Dutchman was working on setting one of his early flying laps when he overcooked the entry of turn 3 and caught a double lockup on the front end. The red flag flew with 10 minutes remaining in the session and a totaled De Vries’ totaled AlphaTauri out of the session.

Pierre Gasly struck the turn 3 barrier not three full minutes after the session had resumed. Like De Vries, Gasly overcooked the corner entry, but slammed the right-front corner of his Alpine into the barrier rather than heading straight into the wall. Gasly, like De Vries, was left to retire from the session after totaling his machine. The two Q1 casualties will make up the final row of the grid for Sunday’s race.

Frustration for Gasly and Alpine 😖



When we restart they'll be just seven-and-a-half minutes remaining in Q1 #AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/GLvWxDPy9r — Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2023

After deliberating potential engine issues with his team early in the session, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was instructed to slow down and abort a flying lap before being made to bring his car back to the pits with just over three minutes remaining. Magnussen briefly questioned the team’s call but was told that the risk of excessive damage to the power unit outweighed the potential of advancing the team into Q2.

Kevin Magnussen's afternoon is also over



The team radio the Dane telling him to stop pushing and return to the pits#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/kAX9iQmN7s — Formula 1 (@F1) April 28, 2023

Eliminated from Q1 were:

16. Zhou Guanyu

17. Nico Hulkneberg

18. Kevin Magnussen

19. Pierre Gasly

20. Nyck De Vries

The 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, April 30 at 7 a.m. ET with coverage on ESPN. The weekend’s Sprint shootout and Sprint race will be contested on Satuday, April 29, at 4:30 a.m. ET and 9:30 a.m. ET, respectively.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article