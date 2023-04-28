IndyCar Children’s of Alabama GP: Expert Picks and Forecasts

This article is posted in collaboration with an outside sponsorship client. The opinions and information contained within do not necessarily represent Frontstretch and its staff.

The highly anticipated Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix powered by AmFirst is scheduled for the weekend of April 28-30 at the iconic Barber Motorsports Park.

This thrilling event, previously known as the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, is now in its 13th year. It promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for racing enthusiasts and families alike.

Boasting an impressive lineup of talented drivers such as Will Power, Romain Grosjean, Scott Dixon and Alex Palou, the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is an integral part of the NTT IndyCar Series circuit. With a significant economic impact of over $20 million annually, this international event draws fans from 50 states and eight countries, reaching a global audience through NBC’s national broadcast and distribution to more than 100 countries worldwide.

In addition to the main racing event, the weekend offers a range of activities that cater to all ages and interests. Among the many highlights are the Kids’ Zone with inflatables and jump houses, a fan-favorite Ferris wheel, a beer and wine festival for the 21-plus crowd, wine tastings, an art festival and the INDY 5K.

With tickets starting at just $25 and free entry for children 15 and under (accompanied by a ticketed adult), the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is the perfect occasion for families and racing fans to experience the adrenaline and excitement of motorsports in Birmingham, Ala.

Children’s of Alabama is the title sponsor for this year’s Indy Grand Prix at Barber

Motorsports Park. Birmingham City Councilor Hunter Williams highlights the significant economic impact of the event, estimated at $27 million, with 50% of attendees coming from out of state. Tickets have been purchased from all 50 states and six countries, showcasing Birmingham as one of only 17 cities globally hosting such events.

Local businesses, such as Chevron gas station and Old Smokey Bar-B-Que, see increased customers during race weekends, with visitors coming from around the world. The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix weekend starts on Friday, culminating in the grand finale on Sunday.

Champions Clash at Barber Motorsports Park

Defending champion Pato O’Ward returns to Barber Motorsports Park, a 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course in Alabama, for the 13th IndyCar race since 2010. Other former winners participating include Helio Castroneves, Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Alex Palou. Marcus Ericsson currently leads the IndyCar points standings.

Top Contenders

The 2023 IndyCar Series winner odds indicate an exciting and fiercely contested season ahead as numerous top drivers compete for the coveted title. Each driver contributes their distinct skillset and experience to the tracks, heightening the unpredictability and allure of the season. Fans looking to participate in the action can place wagers on their favorite drivers using the best betting sites, making the races even more engaging and thrilling.

Josef Newgarden (+400)

Josef Newgarden is the current favorite, with the American two-time IndyCar champion having last lifted the Astor Cup in 2019. Known for his aggressive driving style and determination, Newgarden’s impressive record includes three wins at Barber Motorsports Park, making him a top contender and fan favorite.

Will Power (+500)

Will Power, last year’s winner, is not the frontrunner to defend his title but remains a strong competitor. Power’s skill and experience ensure that he will be a force to reckon with throughout the season as he aims to add another championship to his name.

Pato O’Ward (+600)

He is a rising star in the IndyCar Series. The talented young Mexican driver has already proven his mettle with a victory at Barber Motorsports Park in 2021. As he grows and develops, expectations are high for O’Ward to deliver strong performances throughout the year.

Scott McLaughlin (+800)

Scott McLaughlin is another driver to watch this season. While he may not be the top favorite, McLaughlin’s talent and tenacity should not be underestimated. The season allows him to demonstrate his abilities and make a name for himself in the IndyCar Series.

Alex Palou (+800)

Alex Palou shares the same odds as McLaughlin and is considered a strong contender this year. Palou has displayed great potential in previous seasons, and fans are eager to see him capitalize on that potential and claim a spot on the podium.

Colton Herta (+900)

With odds of +900, Colton Herta may not be the top favorite, but his skill and determination could lead to surprising results this season, making him a driver to keep an eye on.

Scott Dixon (+1000)

The six-time IndyCar champion from New Zealand is always a force to be reckoned with on any circuit. Known for his ability to adapt and excel under various conditions, Dixon has a previous win at Barber Motorsports Park and is expected to put up an intense fight this year.

Although his odds may not place him as the favorite, counting Dixon out would be unwise given his remarkable record.

Summary

The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix promises an action-packed weekend filled with thrilling races, captivating performances and various engaging activities for fans of all ages.

With an exceptional lineup of talented drivers, including Will Power, Romain Grosjean, Scott Dixon and Alex Palou, the event is sure to provide unforgettable moments and fierce competition.

The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix weekend presents a fantastic opportunity for families and racing enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the adrenaline-filled world of motorsports while supporting the local community and businesses. Don’t miss the chance to witness world-class drivers in action and participate in this exhilarating event at Barber Motorsports Park.

